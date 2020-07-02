Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed parking furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

3 Bed 3 Bath in the heart of Summerhill/Grant Park Neighborhoods! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1470102



This 3 bedrooms two-story home has two spacious master bedrooms with private baths and a third guest bedroom. There is off-street parking in the rear of the home. The upstairs master has a private walk-out balcony. Enjoy the private backyard with decks off of the downstairs master bedroom and living area. Just a few minutes walk to Grant Park, restaurants, and shopping. Intown living at it's best!



If you'd like to rent the home furnished, there will be an extra $100 per month added to rent.



To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Locate the property and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant 18+ years old and is non-refundable.



Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount

No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.

No open bankruptcies

Minimum Credit Score 550

Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.

If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.



Approval process is based off of the most qualified applicant



Section 8 not accepted for this property



For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p



We do not advertise on Craigslist. 217 South Ave. is currently being rented for $1995/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com



(RLNE4590363)