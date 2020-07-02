All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

217 South Ave

217 South Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

217 South Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Summerhill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
3 Bed 3 Bath in the heart of Summerhill/Grant Park Neighborhoods! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1470102

This 3 bedrooms two-story home has two spacious master bedrooms with private baths and a third guest bedroom. There is off-street parking in the rear of the home. The upstairs master has a private walk-out balcony. Enjoy the private backyard with decks off of the downstairs master bedroom and living area. Just a few minutes walk to Grant Park, restaurants, and shopping. Intown living at it's best!

If you'd like to rent the home furnished, there will be an extra $100 per month added to rent.

To Apply:
Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Locate the property and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant 18+ years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:
Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.

Approval process is based off of the most qualified applicant

Section 8 not accepted for this property

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 217 South Ave. is currently being rented for $1995/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com

(RLNE4590363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 South Ave have any available units?
217 South Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 South Ave have?
Some of 217 South Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 South Ave currently offering any rent specials?
217 South Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 South Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 South Ave is pet friendly.
Does 217 South Ave offer parking?
Yes, 217 South Ave offers parking.
Does 217 South Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 South Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 South Ave have a pool?
No, 217 South Ave does not have a pool.
Does 217 South Ave have accessible units?
No, 217 South Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 217 South Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 South Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

