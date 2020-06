Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come Look and Lease this rare find in the sought after quiet, gated community of River West in the Vinings/ Buckhead area. Inviting step-less condo unit features many upgrades, renovated bathroom shower, granite tops in kitchen and SS Refrigerator and dishwasher. Onsite Amenities: 2 Pools, Clubhouse/Business, Gym, Dog Park. HOUSING VOUCHER - No- The owner has decided not to participate in any housing voucher programs.