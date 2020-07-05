All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2089 Lenox Road NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2089 Lenox Road NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2089 Lenox Road NE

2089 Lenox Road NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pine Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2089 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available Oct/1st. Appointment Only! Diamond of Woodland Hills! Move-In Ready Home! Amazing Locations! Close to Everything! Minutes from 400,85,Midtown,Buckhead,Virginia Highlands,Emory,CDC, & Marta. See the $130K renovations in this very nice small house with Nice Bathrooms, Luxury kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, Granite counter tops, & luxury back-splash. Washer & Dryer included. Won't last long! Shorter Lease terms available for higher price. Brand new roof and siding. Parking on the driveway and on Hampton Way.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2089 Lenox Road NE have any available units?
2089 Lenox Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2089 Lenox Road NE have?
Some of 2089 Lenox Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2089 Lenox Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
2089 Lenox Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2089 Lenox Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 2089 Lenox Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2089 Lenox Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 2089 Lenox Road NE offers parking.
Does 2089 Lenox Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2089 Lenox Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2089 Lenox Road NE have a pool?
No, 2089 Lenox Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 2089 Lenox Road NE have accessible units?
No, 2089 Lenox Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2089 Lenox Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2089 Lenox Road NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hudson Ridge
3505 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Seven Springs Apartments
100 Ridgebrook Way Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30345
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
1016 Lofts
1016 Howell Mill Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Novel Upper Westside
2265 Marietta Boulevard Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Ashley Cascade
1371 Kimberly Way SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Seventeen West
391 17th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30363

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus