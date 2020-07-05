2089 Lenox Road NE

Amenities
Available Oct/1st. Appointment Only! Diamond of Woodland Hills! Move-In Ready Home! Amazing Locations! Close to Everything! Minutes from 400,85,Midtown,Buckhead,Virginia Highlands,Emory,CDC, & Marta. See the $130K renovations in this very nice small house with Nice Bathrooms, Luxury kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, Granite counter tops, & luxury back-splash. Washer & Dryer included. Won't last long! Shorter Lease terms available for higher price. Brand new roof and siding. Parking on the driveway and on Hampton Way.