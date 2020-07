Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

LOOKING FOR A GREAT FAMILY HOME - Charming 4 bedroom 3 bath family home with a welcoming front porch located in a quiet neighborhood with hardwood floors, an open floor plan; Living Room with Fireplace, Spacious Bedrooms; Large Kitchen with plenty of cabinetry and lots of counter space; Large rear Deck great for entertaining and family cookouts on the wooded deck, with a Private Backyard. This Is Not a Short Sale or Foreclosure, Sec 8 possible.