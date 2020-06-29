All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 8 2019 at 10:53 PM

194 Holderness Street Southwest

194 Holderness St SW · No Longer Available
Location

194 Holderness St SW, Atlanta, GA 30314
Ashview Heights

Amenities

accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
The property is located near Downtown Atlanta area. Next to the Beltline, Minutes away from Morehouse, Spelman and CAU campus. Must see property.
Wheelchair access. Section 8 accepted.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 194 Holderness Street Southwest have any available units?
194 Holderness Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 194 Holderness Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
194 Holderness Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 Holderness Street Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 194 Holderness Street Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 194 Holderness Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 194 Holderness Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 194 Holderness Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 194 Holderness Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 Holderness Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 194 Holderness Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 194 Holderness Street Southwest have accessible units?
Yes, 194 Holderness Street Southwest has accessible units.
Does 194 Holderness Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 194 Holderness Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 194 Holderness Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 194 Holderness Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

