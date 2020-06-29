194 Holderness Street Southwest

194 Holderness St SW, Atlanta, GA 30314 Ashview Heights
The property is located near Downtown Atlanta area. Next to the Beltline, Minutes away from Morehouse, Spelman and CAU campus. Must see property. Wheelchair access. Section 8 accepted. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
