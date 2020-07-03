Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1855 SW Langston Ave
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:46 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1855 SW Langston Ave
1855 Langston Ave SW
·
No Longer Available
Location
1855 Langston Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
Sylvan Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Adorable cottage in sought after zip code, newly renovated, hardwood floors, large rooms, outbuilding, large deck, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1855 SW Langston Ave have any available units?
1855 SW Langston Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1855 SW Langston Ave have?
Some of 1855 SW Langston Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1855 SW Langston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1855 SW Langston Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1855 SW Langston Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1855 SW Langston Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1855 SW Langston Ave offer parking?
No, 1855 SW Langston Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1855 SW Langston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1855 SW Langston Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1855 SW Langston Ave have a pool?
No, 1855 SW Langston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1855 SW Langston Ave have accessible units?
No, 1855 SW Langston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1855 SW Langston Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1855 SW Langston Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
