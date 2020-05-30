1820 Peachtree Street NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge gym pool guest suite

Gorgeous, spacious unit in sought-after Brookwood with fabulous South views! 2 bedroom w/ den/office or optional 3rd bedroom + 3 full baths. Gorgeous natural light, floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, 10 ft ceilings & open floor plan. Kitchen w/stone countertops & Viking range & appliances. 2 custom-built walk-in closets. Bathrooms w/frameless glass showers. Luxury amenities w/24-hour concierge, fitness center, saline heated pool, clubhouse, guest suites & more! Incredible location above 3 wonderful restaurants & near many others. Just 2 blocks from the Beltline!