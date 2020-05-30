1820 Peachtree Street NW

Amenities
Gorgeous, spacious unit in sought-after Brookwood with fabulous South views! 2 bedroom w/ den/office or optional 3rd bedroom + 3 full baths. Gorgeous natural light, floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, 10 ft ceilings & open floor plan. Kitchen w/stone countertops & Viking range & appliances. 2 custom-built walk-in closets. Bathrooms w/frameless glass showers. Luxury amenities w/24-hour concierge, fitness center, saline heated pool, clubhouse, guest suites & more! Incredible location above 3 wonderful restaurants & near many others. Just 2 blocks from the Beltline!