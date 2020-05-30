All apartments in Atlanta
Location

1820 Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30309
Ardmore

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
pool
guest suite
Gorgeous, spacious unit in sought-after Brookwood with fabulous South views! 2 bedroom w/ den/office or optional 3rd bedroom + 3 full baths. Gorgeous natural light, floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, 10 ft ceilings & open floor plan. Kitchen w/stone countertops & Viking range & appliances. 2 custom-built walk-in closets. Bathrooms w/frameless glass showers. Luxury amenities w/24-hour concierge, fitness center, saline heated pool, clubhouse, guest suites & more! Incredible location above 3 wonderful restaurants & near many others. Just 2 blocks from the Beltline!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Peachtree Street NW have any available units?
1820 Peachtree Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1820 Peachtree Street NW have?
Some of 1820 Peachtree Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 Peachtree Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Peachtree Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Peachtree Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 1820 Peachtree Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1820 Peachtree Street NW offer parking?
No, 1820 Peachtree Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 1820 Peachtree Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1820 Peachtree Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Peachtree Street NW have a pool?
Yes, 1820 Peachtree Street NW has a pool.
Does 1820 Peachtree Street NW have accessible units?
No, 1820 Peachtree Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Peachtree Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1820 Peachtree Street NW has units with dishwashers.
