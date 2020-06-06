All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1776 Piper Circle SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1776 Piper Circle SE
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:51 PM

1776 Piper Circle SE

1776 Piper Circle Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
East Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1776 Piper Circle Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
If you are a pet lover or gardener - this home is for you! Renovated, 4-side brick ranch on a partial basement is in a terrific location, offering a separate living room and dining room. Covered porch. Open kitchen floor plan with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There is beautiful sunroom with fireplace and views of your private backyard that sits on one acre. The backyard also has a working green house, courtyard and clothesline to hang dry your laundry. Laundry areas is in the partial basement. This home is on a quiet street, away from traffic.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1776 Piper Circle SE have any available units?
1776 Piper Circle SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1776 Piper Circle SE have?
Some of 1776 Piper Circle SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1776 Piper Circle SE currently offering any rent specials?
1776 Piper Circle SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1776 Piper Circle SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1776 Piper Circle SE is pet friendly.
Does 1776 Piper Circle SE offer parking?
Yes, 1776 Piper Circle SE offers parking.
Does 1776 Piper Circle SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1776 Piper Circle SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1776 Piper Circle SE have a pool?
No, 1776 Piper Circle SE does not have a pool.
Does 1776 Piper Circle SE have accessible units?
No, 1776 Piper Circle SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1776 Piper Circle SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1776 Piper Circle SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arium Westside
1000 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Sidney at Morningside
1295 E Rock Springs Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Highland Walk
701 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Bass Lofts
1080 Euclid Ave Ne
Atlanta, GA 30307
32 Hundred Lenox
3200 Lenox Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
CoHo
177 N Colonial Homes Circle
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Row at Twenty Sixth
225 26th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus