1681 Hadlock St SW

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Darling single level bungalow with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on a large level lot in the heart of Atlanta. Recently remodeled with gorgeous appointments including: hardwood floors, fresh gray paint, plush carpet in bedrooms, and tiled floor in kitchen. Home has a separate foyer/mud room that leads to the large living room that overlooks a brand new kitchen. The kitchen has white cabinets and beautiful laminate counters. There are black appliances, laminate tiled flooring, and new bright overhead lighting. There is a large laundry closet in the hallway. The huge master has spacious closets and a private master bath that has white cabinets, white counters, upscale lighting, laminate tiled flooring and a beautiful subway-tile bathtub. Down the hall are 2 additional large bedrooms separated from the master. The bedrooms have lots of natural light and roomy closets. The bedrooms share a hall bath with the same gorgeous features as the master. There is a large linen closet in the hallway. The level back yard is huge and there is a private driveway for parking. Seeking a long term lease of 2 years. Small pets under 25 lbs allowed with pet deposit and monthly pet rent.