All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1681 Hadlock St SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1681 Hadlock St SW
Last updated November 22 2019 at 8:35 AM

1681 Hadlock St SW

1681 Hadlock Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1681 Hadlock Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Darling single level bungalow with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on a large level lot in the heart of Atlanta. Recently remodeled with gorgeous appointments including: hardwood floors, fresh gray paint, plush carpet in bedrooms, and tiled floor in kitchen. Home has a separate foyer/mud room that leads to the large living room that overlooks a brand new kitchen. The kitchen has white cabinets and beautiful laminate counters. There are black appliances, laminate tiled flooring, and new bright overhead lighting. There is a large laundry closet in the hallway. The huge master has spacious closets and a private master bath that has white cabinets, white counters, upscale lighting, laminate tiled flooring and a beautiful subway-tile bathtub. Down the hall are 2 additional large bedrooms separated from the master. The bedrooms have lots of natural light and roomy closets. The bedrooms share a hall bath with the same gorgeous features as the master. There is a large linen closet in the hallway. The level back yard is huge and there is a private driveway for parking. Seeking a long term lease of 2 years. Small pets under 25 lbs allowed with pet deposit and monthly pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1681 Hadlock St SW have any available units?
1681 Hadlock St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1681 Hadlock St SW have?
Some of 1681 Hadlock St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1681 Hadlock St SW currently offering any rent specials?
1681 Hadlock St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1681 Hadlock St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1681 Hadlock St SW is pet friendly.
Does 1681 Hadlock St SW offer parking?
Yes, 1681 Hadlock St SW offers parking.
Does 1681 Hadlock St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1681 Hadlock St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1681 Hadlock St SW have a pool?
No, 1681 Hadlock St SW does not have a pool.
Does 1681 Hadlock St SW have accessible units?
No, 1681 Hadlock St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1681 Hadlock St SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1681 Hadlock St SW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
The Monroe
222 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
675 N Highland
675 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Broadstone Midtown
811 Juniper St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Altitude
250 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Generation Atlanta
369 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313
The Five by Arium
2020 Powers Ferry Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Hanover West Peachtree
1010 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus