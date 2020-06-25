All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1669 Browning St. SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1669 Browning St. SW
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

1669 Browning St. SW

1669 Browning St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1669 Browning St NW, Atlanta, GA 30314
Mozley Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Atlanta! - Register for a self-showing today! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://secure.rently.com/properties/888802

This property is located right next to Mozley Park and within walking distance to MARTA! Newly renovated home! Enjoy the open floor plan with brand new flooring. Gorgeous kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. The master suite features a new bathroom with a large tile shower and twin vanities.

This property is NOT accepting the Section 8 housing voucher

To Apply:
Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:
Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.

Approval process is based off of the most qualified applicant

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 1669 Browning is currently being rented for $1600/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE4852659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1669 Browning St. SW have any available units?
1669 Browning St. SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1669 Browning St. SW have?
Some of 1669 Browning St. SW's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1669 Browning St. SW currently offering any rent specials?
1669 Browning St. SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1669 Browning St. SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1669 Browning St. SW is pet friendly.
Does 1669 Browning St. SW offer parking?
No, 1669 Browning St. SW does not offer parking.
Does 1669 Browning St. SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1669 Browning St. SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1669 Browning St. SW have a pool?
No, 1669 Browning St. SW does not have a pool.
Does 1669 Browning St. SW have accessible units?
No, 1669 Browning St. SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1669 Browning St. SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1669 Browning St. SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Arts Center
1240 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Dwell Hollywood
1073 Hollywood Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Skyhouse Midtown
1080 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Mezzo Apartment Homes
2171 Peachtree Road NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Camden Buckhead Square
3097 Maple Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Cyan on Peachtree
3380 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
32 Hundred Lenox
3200 Lenox Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
One Sovereign Place
4883 Roswell Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus