1669 Browning St. SW

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Atlanta! - Register for a self-showing today! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://secure.rently.com/properties/888802



This property is located right next to Mozley Park and within walking distance to MARTA! Newly renovated home! Enjoy the open floor plan with brand new flooring. Gorgeous kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. The master suite features a new bathroom with a large tile shower and twin vanities.



This property is NOT accepting the Section 8 housing voucher



To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.



Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount

No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.

No open bankruptcies

Minimum Credit Score 550

Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.

If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.



Approval process is based off of the most qualified applicant



For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p



We do not advertise on Craigslist. 1669 Browning is currently being rented for $1600/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies



