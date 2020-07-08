155 Clement Way, SW

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

***BRAND NEW LISTING!!!***4BR/3BA NEWLY RENOVATED HOME IN ATLANTA***MUST SEE!!!***NO HOUSING VOUCHERS - Beautiful, newly renovated, 4BR/3BA split-level home in an established Atlanta neighborhood. Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, an additional bedroom and a full bathroom on the upper level. Two bedrooms and one bathroom on the lower level. This home has been TOTALLY RENOVATED and is ready for IMMEDIATE move-in! The home features an open floor plan with kitchen, dining and living areas on the main level. BRAND NEW kitchen boasts sleek, black, granite counter tops and BRAND NEW APPLIANCES!! Home is located in a safe and well established neighborhood, close to schools, shopping and easy access to highways. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. SELF VIEWING NOT AVAILABLE...VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.



Send emails of interest WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to:



granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635



****Listings go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view on Saturday's by appointment only. Due to COVID-19, in an effort to comply with social distancing protocol, only one family permitted in the home at a time. Thank you for your understanding.****



(RLNE5731897)