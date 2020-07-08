All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

155 Clement Way, SW

155 Clement Way Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

155 Clement Way Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Bakers Ferry

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***BRAND NEW LISTING!!!***4BR/3BA NEWLY RENOVATED HOME IN ATLANTA***MUST SEE!!!***NO HOUSING VOUCHERS - Beautiful, newly renovated, 4BR/3BA split-level home in an established Atlanta neighborhood. Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, an additional bedroom and a full bathroom on the upper level. Two bedrooms and one bathroom on the lower level. This home has been TOTALLY RENOVATED and is ready for IMMEDIATE move-in! The home features an open floor plan with kitchen, dining and living areas on the main level. BRAND NEW kitchen boasts sleek, black, granite counter tops and BRAND NEW APPLIANCES!! Home is located in a safe and well established neighborhood, close to schools, shopping and easy access to highways. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. SELF VIEWING NOT AVAILABLE...VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.

Send emails of interest WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to:

granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635

****Listings go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view on Saturday's by appointment only. Due to COVID-19, in an effort to comply with social distancing protocol, only one family permitted in the home at a time. Thank you for your understanding.****

(RLNE5731897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Clement Way, SW have any available units?
155 Clement Way, SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 155 Clement Way, SW currently offering any rent specials?
155 Clement Way, SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Clement Way, SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 155 Clement Way, SW is pet friendly.
Does 155 Clement Way, SW offer parking?
No, 155 Clement Way, SW does not offer parking.
Does 155 Clement Way, SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Clement Way, SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Clement Way, SW have a pool?
No, 155 Clement Way, SW does not have a pool.
Does 155 Clement Way, SW have accessible units?
No, 155 Clement Way, SW does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Clement Way, SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 Clement Way, SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 155 Clement Way, SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 Clement Way, SW does not have units with air conditioning.

