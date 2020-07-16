1545 Orlando Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311 Cascade Avenue
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Your new home just hit the market in time for the holiday season! This beautiful ranch styled home was recently renovated from top to bottom. Upon entry you will be pleased to see immaculate hardwood floors throughout the common areas and high end lighting. The kitchen comes equipped with granite counter tops. The bedrooms are ample in size with closet space to match and plush new carpet. It's all about location in the City Of Atlanta and this home just so happens to be situated in the sought after West End area close to all the major attractions the city has to offer. The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do yourself a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this home. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose! Schedule a viewing today at: https aramisrealty.com/ This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
