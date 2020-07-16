All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1545 Orlando Street Southwest

1545 Orlando Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1545 Orlando Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Cascade Avenue

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Your new home just hit the market in time for the holiday season! This beautiful ranch styled home was recently renovated from top to bottom. Upon entry you will be pleased to see immaculate hardwood floors throughout the common areas and high end lighting. The kitchen comes equipped with granite counter tops. The bedrooms are ample in size with closet space to match and plush new carpet. It's all about location in the City Of Atlanta and this home just so happens to be situated in the sought after West End area close to all the major attractions the city has to offer. The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do yourself a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this home. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose! Schedule a viewing today at: https aramisrealty.com/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 Orlando Street Southwest have any available units?
1545 Orlando Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1545 Orlando Street Southwest have?
Some of 1545 Orlando Street Southwest's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 Orlando Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1545 Orlando Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 Orlando Street Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1545 Orlando Street Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1545 Orlando Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 1545 Orlando Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1545 Orlando Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1545 Orlando Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 Orlando Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 1545 Orlando Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1545 Orlando Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1545 Orlando Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 Orlando Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1545 Orlando Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
