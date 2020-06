Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly renovated TOP FLOOR UNIT ONLY, with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout main living area and bedrooms. Kitchen and baths are tile flooring. Bright open kitchen with new white cabinets, granite counter-tops and new black appliances being delivered. Lavish master suite with walk in closet and trey ceilings. Large private deck on front of house perfect for sunny afternoons. ALL UTILITIES & monitored alarm included with rent. Call today to find out more.