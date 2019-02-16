All apartments in Atlanta
137 Rosser St SW

137 Rosser Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

137 Rosser Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Ashview Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
1.3 Miles from Downtown Atlanta 3 Bedroom House - Property Id: 102413

Recently updated 1732 sq ft. 3 bedrooms 1 bath house, kitchen has new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors, new HVAC system, fenced backyard, and driveway parking. Enclosed side porch. Mercedes Benz Stadium1.3 miles, 1block from Marta Bus stop, 0.3 miles from Marta Train Station and 2 blocks from Westside Beltline.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

