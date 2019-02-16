137 Rosser St SW

Amenities
1.3 Miles from Downtown Atlanta 3 Bedroom House - Property Id: 102413
Recently updated 1732 sq ft. 3 bedrooms 1 bath house, kitchen has new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors, new HVAC system, fenced backyard, and driveway parking. Enclosed side porch. Mercedes Benz Stadium1.3 miles, 1block from Marta Bus stop, 0.3 miles from Marta Train Station and 2 blocks from Westside Beltline.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102413
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4733789)