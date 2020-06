Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This pristine 3 bed/2ba home is located in sought-after Morningside. Flooded with natural light, vaulted ceilings & juxtaposed elements of yesterday and today, this home offers comfort and charm with a touch of luxury throughout. Updated and modern design yet exuding classic charm. Unit features a fully updated kitchen with Viking stove and designer fixtures, separate living room, dining room and beautiful screened porch.