Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:05 AM

1268 Liberty Pkwy Nw

1268 Liberty Parkway Northwest · (404) 944-6100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1268 Liberty Parkway Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Bolton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
cats allowed
*Master bedroom, bedroom #2, kitchen, and half bath have been painted neutral colors since pictures were taken.
*Carpet replaced on 6/1. New fridge and water heater in 2020. New A/C in 2019.

**To keep everyone safe, we are taking extensive actions to ensure the property remains clean and we can follow social distancing guidelines. The home underwent a deep clean on May 24th and has not been occupied since. During viewings, you will be let into the house to view on your own. All doors will be opened in advance and we ask that you do not touch any doorknobs or surfaces during your visit. If you have questions, please do not hesitate to ask.

3b/3.5ba Townhome

Available for viewing and move-in after 6/1.
**If interested, please send me a message with your email address and desired move-in date.**

3 Bed, 3.5 Bath 1600sqft Townhome, Granite/Stainless Steel Kitchen, Master w/ 2 Walk-ins, Washer/Dryer included, 3 dedicated parking including Garage

3 bed, 3.5 bath townhouse built in 2006. West midtown location. Washer/ Dryer included. Hardwood floors on main and basement floors. Granite/stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Front balcony and private back deck open to green space. Gated community with 2 full time security guards. Swimming pool in short walking distance. Minutes from interstate and Midtown and Buckhead.

GROUND FLOOR
-1 car garage with electric opener, additional storage space
-Basement bedroom with full bath and large closet, hardwood floors

MAIN FLOOR
-Living room wired for rear speakers, hardwood floors, French doors to front balcony, remote controlled ceiling fan/lights
-Dining area off living room
-Kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops
-Breakfast nook off kitchen with sliding glass door to back deck
-Half bath with granite vanity
-Private deck with direct access to open green space

TOP FLOOR
-Master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets, remote controlled ceiling fan/lights
-Master bath with double vanity and garden tub/shower
-Laundry room with washer/dryer included (can remove upon request), additional shelving space
-Additional bedroom with full bath, remote controlled ceiling fan/lights

ADDITIONAL:
-24/7 security (2 guards and whole community is gated)
-Washer / Dryer included (can be removed upon request)

COMMUNITY FEATURES - Swimming pool - Guest parking - On-street parking

LEASE TERMS
-1 Year Lease Required
-Background and Credit Check Required with $35 Application Fee Per Person - refunded after 1st month payment
-Security Deposit ($2000) - refundable at end of lease
-First month rent due upon lease signing
-Dogs allowed under 40 pounds with prior written approval. Additional deposit may apply.
-Additional leasing terms may apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1268 Liberty Pkwy Nw have any available units?
1268 Liberty Pkwy Nw has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1268 Liberty Pkwy Nw have?
Some of 1268 Liberty Pkwy Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1268 Liberty Pkwy Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1268 Liberty Pkwy Nw isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1268 Liberty Pkwy Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 1268 Liberty Pkwy Nw is pet friendly.
Does 1268 Liberty Pkwy Nw offer parking?
Yes, 1268 Liberty Pkwy Nw does offer parking.
Does 1268 Liberty Pkwy Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1268 Liberty Pkwy Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1268 Liberty Pkwy Nw have a pool?
Yes, 1268 Liberty Pkwy Nw has a pool.
Does 1268 Liberty Pkwy Nw have accessible units?
No, 1268 Liberty Pkwy Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1268 Liberty Pkwy Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1268 Liberty Pkwy Nw has units with dishwashers.
