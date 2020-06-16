1268 Liberty Pkwy Nw

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage guest parking cats allowed

*Master bedroom, bedroom #2, kitchen, and half bath have been painted neutral colors since pictures were taken.

*Carpet replaced on 6/1. New fridge and water heater in 2020. New A/C in 2019.



**To keep everyone safe, we are taking extensive actions to ensure the property remains clean and we can follow social distancing guidelines. The home underwent a deep clean on May 24th and has not been occupied since. During viewings, you will be let into the house to view on your own. All doors will be opened in advance and we ask that you do not touch any doorknobs or surfaces during your visit. If you have questions, please do not hesitate to ask.



3b/3.5ba Townhome



Available for viewing and move-in after 6/1.

**If interested, please send me a message with your email address and desired move-in date.**



3 Bed, 3.5 Bath 1600sqft Townhome, Granite/Stainless Steel Kitchen, Master w/ 2 Walk-ins, Washer/Dryer included, 3 dedicated parking including Garage



3 bed, 3.5 bath townhouse built in 2006. West midtown location. Washer/ Dryer included. Hardwood floors on main and basement floors. Granite/stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Front balcony and private back deck open to green space. Gated community with 2 full time security guards. Swimming pool in short walking distance. Minutes from interstate and Midtown and Buckhead.



GROUND FLOOR

-1 car garage with electric opener, additional storage space

-Basement bedroom with full bath and large closet, hardwood floors



MAIN FLOOR

-Living room wired for rear speakers, hardwood floors, French doors to front balcony, remote controlled ceiling fan/lights

-Dining area off living room

-Kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops

-Breakfast nook off kitchen with sliding glass door to back deck

-Half bath with granite vanity

-Private deck with direct access to open green space



TOP FLOOR

-Master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets, remote controlled ceiling fan/lights

-Master bath with double vanity and garden tub/shower

-Laundry room with washer/dryer included (can remove upon request), additional shelving space

-Additional bedroom with full bath, remote controlled ceiling fan/lights



ADDITIONAL:

-24/7 security (2 guards and whole community is gated)

-Washer / Dryer included (can be removed upon request)



COMMUNITY FEATURES - Swimming pool - Guest parking - On-street parking



LEASE TERMS

-1 Year Lease Required

-Background and Credit Check Required with $35 Application Fee Per Person - refunded after 1st month payment

-Security Deposit ($2000) - refundable at end of lease

-First month rent due upon lease signing

-Dogs allowed under 40 pounds with prior written approval. Additional deposit may apply.

-Additional leasing terms may apply