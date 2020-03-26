1246 Greenwich Street Southwest

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms 1100 square foot newly renovated apartment is in right in the historic west end district. this place is brand new. it has hardwood floors and granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, and you have your own personal deck in the back to sit back and relax. a few blocks from the upcoming belt line, and just a minute from i-20 this is the perfect place to come home to and just relax. downtown and midtown are literally 5 minutes away. you won't get a better apartment anywhere this close to town!!



