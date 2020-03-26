All apartments in Atlanta
1246 Greenwich Street Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1246 Greenwich Street Southwest

1246 Greenwich Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1246 Greenwich Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms 1100 square foot newly renovated apartment is in right in the historic west end district. this place is brand new. it has hardwood floors and granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, and you have your own personal deck in the back to sit back and relax. a few blocks from the upcoming belt line, and just a minute from i-20 this is the perfect place to come home to and just relax. downtown and midtown are literally 5 minutes away. you won't get a better apartment anywhere this close to town!!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1246 Greenwich Street Southwest have any available units?
1246 Greenwich Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1246 Greenwich Street Southwest have?
Some of 1246 Greenwich Street Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1246 Greenwich Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1246 Greenwich Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1246 Greenwich Street Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1246 Greenwich Street Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1246 Greenwich Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 1246 Greenwich Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1246 Greenwich Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1246 Greenwich Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1246 Greenwich Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 1246 Greenwich Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1246 Greenwich Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1246 Greenwich Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1246 Greenwich Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1246 Greenwich Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
