124 Crumley Street SE

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/898250208c ---- Beautiful home in quiet Grant Park setting, separated from the quaint brick paved street by hedges and trees, this home features three porches for relaxing in the evening, gorgeous hardwoods on the main level, new paint and carpet, a private driveway leading to a secluded backyard space... All in the heart of the city. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a living room with a fireplace, a large den with tons of built-ins, spacious kitchen with tile countertops and lots of cabinets including a row of glass fronted cabinets. The master is very large and includes a sitting room that would make a great office if you work from home. Lots of work has gone into making this home ready for you! This home accepts pets on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Available now! Go to this link to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/898250208c