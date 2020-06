1210 BEECH VALLEY Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking google fiber

Perfect for someone looking for a 2-4 year lease. Close to Emory. Classic expanded home on one of Morningside's best streets. Walk to Morningside Elementary. Enjoy separate living & dining rooms, sunroom plus a renovated/open kitchen w/granite counters, stainless appliances overlooking large family room addition! The main level also boasts 2 large secondary BRs and 1.5BAs. The oversized master suite w/walk-in closet. Also upstairs is the 4th bedroom/nursery. Covered rear porch/fenced backyard. Large basement for storage! Available 7/1/19. Google fiber available!