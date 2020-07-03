All apartments in Atlanta
Location

1177 Smith Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Pittsburgh

Amenities

recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
WOW! Check out this amazingly renovated apartment today. You will not find features for this price anywhere. This home boasts brand new flooring and brand new shaker cabinets. Other amazing features include fresh paint throughout, a new stove, and beautiful backsplash in the kitchen. No detail was overlooked during this renovation! Less than a mile from the Westside Beltline, and even closer to the Pittsburgh Yards Development!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/880284?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $700, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1177 Smith Street Southwest have any available units?
1177 Smith Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1177 Smith Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1177 Smith Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1177 Smith Street Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1177 Smith Street Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1177 Smith Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 1177 Smith Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1177 Smith Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1177 Smith Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1177 Smith Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 1177 Smith Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1177 Smith Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1177 Smith Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1177 Smith Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1177 Smith Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1177 Smith Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1177 Smith Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

