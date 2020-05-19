1141 Lanier Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher gym hot tub fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym hot tub

Stunning custom Prairie style home located on a private drive in the heart of Virginia Highland. Home offers superb craftsmanship with abundant architectural detail & style throughout. Interior woodwork and built-ins are extensive. Incredible natural daylight with over 85 windows. Chef’s Kitchen boasts custom cabinetry, Subzero & Wolf appliances, large island with view to the breakfast area and family room. Exquisite Dining Room with designer chandelier, built-in’s and custom painted wall covering. Gorgeous Master suite features sitting area, separate room that is ideal for a 2nd office or nursery, luxurious spa-like bathroom and custom built-in closets. Sit back and relax in the screened porch, overlooking the private backyard. Terrace level features a 5th bedroom/bathroom, mud room with ample built-in’s, Wine Cellar & Gym. Oversized private backyard, ideal for entertaining. Centrally walkable to VA Highland, shops, restaurants, the Beltline & Piedmont Park. Conveniently located to Ponce City Market. This home is in immaculate condition and move-in ready.