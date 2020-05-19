All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1141 Lanier Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1141 Lanier Blvd
Last updated January 28 2020 at 5:11 PM

1141 Lanier Blvd

1141 Lanier Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Virginia Highland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1141 Lanier Boulevard Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
hot tub
Stunning custom Prairie style home located on a private drive in the heart of Virginia Highland. Home offers superb craftsmanship with abundant architectural detail & style throughout. Interior woodwork and built-ins are extensive. Incredible natural daylight with over 85 windows. Chef’s Kitchen boasts custom cabinetry, Subzero & Wolf appliances, large island with view to the breakfast area and family room. Exquisite Dining Room with designer chandelier, built-in’s and custom painted wall covering. Gorgeous Master suite features sitting area, separate room that is ideal for a 2nd office or nursery, luxurious spa-like bathroom and custom built-in closets. Sit back and relax in the screened porch, overlooking the private backyard. Terrace level features a 5th bedroom/bathroom, mud room with ample built-in’s, Wine Cellar & Gym. Oversized private backyard, ideal for entertaining. Centrally walkable to VA Highland, shops, restaurants, the Beltline & Piedmont Park. Conveniently located to Ponce City Market. This home is in immaculate condition and move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 Lanier Blvd have any available units?
1141 Lanier Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1141 Lanier Blvd have?
Some of 1141 Lanier Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 Lanier Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1141 Lanier Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 Lanier Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1141 Lanier Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1141 Lanier Blvd offer parking?
No, 1141 Lanier Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1141 Lanier Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 Lanier Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 Lanier Blvd have a pool?
No, 1141 Lanier Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1141 Lanier Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1141 Lanier Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 Lanier Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1141 Lanier Blvd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah Midtown
215 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Windsor Chastain
225 Franklin Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342
The Byron
549 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
Glen Lake
6901 Glenlake NE
Atlanta, GA 30328
Westside Townhomes
1514 Northwest Drive Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Virginia Highlands
609 Virginia Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Piedmont House
205 12th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Gentry
3172 Roswell Road
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus