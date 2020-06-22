All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1118 Richland Road Southwest

1118 Richland Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1118 Richland Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Oakland City

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Register for a self-showing between the hours of 8 am - 8 pm!
Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a https://secure.rently.com/properties/700926

This cute quiet cozy home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom is great for any starter family. Come view the home and see how amazing it is for yourself, you will fall in love with the 50's style home. Close to the Beltline by Murphy Crossing.

Nearby schools include Brown Middle School, Finch Elementary School, and University Community Academy.

To Apply:
Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Locate the property and click the “Apply Now” button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant 18+ years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:
• Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount
• No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
• No open bankruptcies
• Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, the minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
• If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.

Section 8 accepted.

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday – Friday 8:30a – 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 1118 Richland is currently being rented for $895 /mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $50, Available 11/15/18

Pet Policy: No pets allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

