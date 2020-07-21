All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 16 2020 at 2:43 PM

1043 Robin Lane NE

1043 Robin Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1043 Robin Lane Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Another great FULLY FURNISHED LISTING from Above The Line Properties. Beautifully renovated 4BR 3.5BA on quiet trendy Morningside cul de sac. Landscaping all sides. Grand double front doors. Beautiful kitchen & great room. Classically styled but modern. SS appliances, granite countertops/island. Oversized patio furniture, pergola in back yard. Private bedrooms. Luxurious master & en-suite bath. 2 car garage. Large mud room/powder room. Enormous laundry room. Finished terrace/bonus room, LR & office area, BR/full bath. Separate entrance perfect for assistant/nanny.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1043 Robin Lane NE have any available units?
1043 Robin Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1043 Robin Lane NE have?
Some of 1043 Robin Lane NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1043 Robin Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
1043 Robin Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1043 Robin Lane NE pet-friendly?
No, 1043 Robin Lane NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1043 Robin Lane NE offer parking?
Yes, 1043 Robin Lane NE offers parking.
Does 1043 Robin Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1043 Robin Lane NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1043 Robin Lane NE have a pool?
No, 1043 Robin Lane NE does not have a pool.
Does 1043 Robin Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 1043 Robin Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1043 Robin Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1043 Robin Lane NE does not have units with dishwashers.
