1043 Robin Lane NE

Amenities
Another great FULLY FURNISHED LISTING from Above The Line Properties. Beautifully renovated 4BR 3.5BA on quiet trendy Morningside cul de sac. Landscaping all sides. Grand double front doors. Beautiful kitchen & great room. Classically styled but modern. SS appliances, granite countertops/island. Oversized patio furniture, pergola in back yard. Private bedrooms. Luxurious master & en-suite bath. 2 car garage. Large mud room/powder room. Enormous laundry room. Finished terrace/bonus room, LR & office area, BR/full bath. Separate entrance perfect for assistant/nanny.