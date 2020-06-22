1038 Saint Charles Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking gym game room

Gorgeous home available for short or long term lease in the heart of Va-Hi. Terrace level bedroom suite has separate entry. 3 large bedrooms upstairs, 1 bedroom on main + den + office. Chef's kitchen with oversized granite island. Huge media room w/TV + sound on terrace level with game room, wet bar, wine cooler + fully equipped gym. Large fenced private back yard with plenty of parking. You'll love the walkable community to restaurants, shops, Beltline and Ponce City Market! Fully furnished or we can remove furniture to suit your needs.