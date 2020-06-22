All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1038 Saint Charles Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1038 Saint Charles Avenue
Last updated May 6 2019 at 5:44 AM

1038 Saint Charles Avenue

1038 St Charles Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Virginia Highland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1038 St Charles Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
media room
Gorgeous home available for short or long term lease in the heart of Va-Hi. Terrace level bedroom suite has separate entry. 3 large bedrooms upstairs, 1 bedroom on main + den + office. Chef's kitchen with oversized granite island. Huge media room w/TV + sound on terrace level with game room, wet bar, wine cooler + fully equipped gym. Large fenced private back yard with plenty of parking. You'll love the walkable community to restaurants, shops, Beltline and Ponce City Market! Fully furnished or we can remove furniture to suit your needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 Saint Charles Avenue have any available units?
1038 Saint Charles Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1038 Saint Charles Avenue have?
Some of 1038 Saint Charles Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 Saint Charles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1038 Saint Charles Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 Saint Charles Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1038 Saint Charles Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1038 Saint Charles Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1038 Saint Charles Avenue offers parking.
Does 1038 Saint Charles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 Saint Charles Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 Saint Charles Avenue have a pool?
No, 1038 Saint Charles Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1038 Saint Charles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1038 Saint Charles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 Saint Charles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1038 Saint Charles Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Chastain
225 Franklin Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342
The Whitney at Sandy Springs
5555 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30342
Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30319
AMLI Buckhead
3450 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
92 West Paces
92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
The Reserve at Lavista Walk
1155 Lavista Walk NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30341

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus