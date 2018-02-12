1009 Hampton St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Preleasing for fall 2020. In the heart of Midtown! Driveway for multiple cares! Lawn care included! Welcome to the Upper West Side of Atlanta! Close to public trans it and GA TECH police station. All appliances included. Private driveway. A breakfast area with patio. Please call for rental rates and showings. Currently occupied.

