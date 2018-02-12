1009 Hampton Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318 Home Park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Preleasing for fall 2020. In the heart of Midtown! Driveway for multiple cares! Lawn care included! Welcome to the Upper West Side of Atlanta! Close to public trans it and GA TECH police station. All appliances included. Private driveway. A breakfast area with patio. Please call for rental rates and showings. Currently occupied. PROPERTY AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020. PRE-LEASE THE PROPERTY TO SECURE A PLACE FOR THE FALL! GREAT LOCATION & PUBLIC TRANSIT AND MANY NEW RESTAURANTS TO CHOOSE FROM. FRIENDLY NEIGHBORS AND PRIVATE DRIVEWAY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1009 Hampton St. have any available units?
1009 Hampton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 Hampton St. have?
Some of 1009 Hampton St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Hampton St. currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Hampton St. is not currently offering any rent specials.