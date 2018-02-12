All apartments in Atlanta
1009 Hampton St.
1009 Hampton St.

1009 Hampton Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1009 Hampton Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Preleasing for fall 2020. In the heart of Midtown! Driveway for multiple cares! Lawn care included! Welcome to the Upper West Side of Atlanta! Close to public trans it and GA TECH police station. All appliances included. Private driveway. A breakfast area with patio. Please call for rental rates and showings. Currently occupied.
PROPERTY AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020. PRE-LEASE THE PROPERTY TO SECURE A PLACE FOR THE FALL! GREAT LOCATION & PUBLIC TRANSIT AND MANY NEW RESTAURANTS TO CHOOSE FROM. FRIENDLY NEIGHBORS AND PRIVATE DRIVEWAY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

