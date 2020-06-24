1 Kelso at Peyton Drive Southwest

Amenities

Beautiful Atlanta home just minutes from Downtown Atlanta. Located in a quiet community this charming 2 bed, 2 bath home is ready for you! Immediately upon entering the home you will be greeted with freshly painted soft neutral colors and a cozy two-story foyer. Both bedrooms suites are large with ample closet space and have a private full bathroom. The kitchen boost a eat-in breakfast area, and nicely stocked with Stainless Steel appliances with Red Chestnut finished cabinets. Exterior features include a large deck and a detached fully motorized two car garage! This home is a must see, come see it today!



This property DO NOT accept Pets.



This property is shown using Rently Self-Showing Technology. Please visit www.magneticpm.com/rental-search to sign up to view today.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.