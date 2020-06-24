All apartments in Atlanta
1 Kelso at Peyton Drive Southwest

1 Kelso at Peyton Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1 Kelso at Peyton Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Florida Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Atlanta home just minutes from Downtown Atlanta. Located in a quiet community this charming 2 bed, 2 bath home is ready for you! Immediately upon entering the home you will be greeted with freshly painted soft neutral colors and a cozy two-story foyer. Both bedrooms suites are large with ample closet space and have a private full bathroom. The kitchen boost a eat-in breakfast area, and nicely stocked with Stainless Steel appliances with Red Chestnut finished cabinets. Exterior features include a large deck and a detached fully motorized two car garage! This home is a must see, come see it today!

This property DO NOT accept Pets.

This property is shown using Rently Self-Showing Technology. Please visit www.magneticpm.com/rental-search to sign up to view today.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Kelso at Peyton Drive Southwest have any available units?
1 Kelso at Peyton Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Kelso at Peyton Drive Southwest have?
Some of 1 Kelso at Peyton Drive Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Kelso at Peyton Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1 Kelso at Peyton Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Kelso at Peyton Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Kelso at Peyton Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1 Kelso at Peyton Drive Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 1 Kelso at Peyton Drive Southwest offers parking.
Does 1 Kelso at Peyton Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Kelso at Peyton Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Kelso at Peyton Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 1 Kelso at Peyton Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1 Kelso at Peyton Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1 Kelso at Peyton Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Kelso at Peyton Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Kelso at Peyton Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.

