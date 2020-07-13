All apartments in Winter Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

630 North Lakemont Avenue

630 S Lakemont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

630 S Lakemont Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32792

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Sign your lease prior to January 15th and receive March Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. February 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,500 sf home is located in Winter Park, FL. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard and a pool, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 North Lakemont Avenue have any available units?
630 North Lakemont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 North Lakemont Avenue have?
Some of 630 North Lakemont Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 North Lakemont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
630 North Lakemont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 North Lakemont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 630 North Lakemont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 630 North Lakemont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 630 North Lakemont Avenue offers parking.
Does 630 North Lakemont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 North Lakemont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 North Lakemont Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 630 North Lakemont Avenue has a pool.
Does 630 North Lakemont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 630 North Lakemont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 630 North Lakemont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 North Lakemont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
