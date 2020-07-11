Apartment List
292 Apartments for rent in Winter Park, FL with washer-dryer

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Goldenrod
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite counters, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Fully equipped grounds feature pools, gym, business center and clubhouse. Ideal location close to all of the amenities of downtown Orlando.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
43 Units Available
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1270 sqft
Great location for commuters close to highways 417, 408, and I-4. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, carport, pool, and playground.
Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
$
60 Units Available
Goldenrod
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1399 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
45 Units Available
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,325
719 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1213 sqft
Alexan Winter Park is an apartment community designed with you in mind, putting extra care into every detail. Details that make your living space an extension of you, with open floor plans and extra touches like keyless entry and USB outlets.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,298
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,166
1320 sqft
Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community features pool, parking, and game room. Great location, close to Trader Joe's, dining options, and movie theater.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
20 Units Available
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$985
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
974 sqft
Peaceful community with gated access, pristine pool and lovely Zen garden. Near Route 417, Route 408 and I-4, short drive to downtown Orlando. Easy walk to Full Sail University and Harbor Park.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
25 Units Available
Goldenrod
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,139
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
940 sqft
This property features lakeside studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments with six floorplans. Located just outside Orlando close to major highways, shops and restaurants. Community has tennis courts, hiking trails and playground.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
26 Units Available
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1178 sqft
Located just minutes from State Road 436, the East/West Expressway and The Greenway. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community features pool, bike storage, parking and clubhouse.
Last updated July 9 at 02:53pm
$
31 Units Available
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,200
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1022 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym, among other amenities. Walking distance from Winter Park Village.
Last updated July 9 at 02:09pm
$
12 Units Available
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr., Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1000 sqft
Easy access to Highway 17, Lake Talmo, Longwood Lakes Shopping Center, Winter Springs Elementary. Amenities include: dog park, fitness center, lighted tennis and sport courts, natural fishing lake, two pools with sundeck, and spacious closets.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
17 Units Available
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,163
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,294
1200 sqft
Luxurious unit amenities include private balcony, premium appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features volleyball court, fitness center and lighted tennis courts. Excellent location within walking distance to Full Sail University and Rollins College.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
The Lofts of Winter Park Village
520 N Orlando Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,357
842 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Winter Park Village with shopping and dining at your fingertips. Luxurious apartments with bathtubs, walk-in closets and laundry in-unit. Alarm system for added security.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
129 Units Available
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,485
1441 sqft
The Crown of Winter Park. Celebrate the power of possibilities. Signature details enhance grand features in expansive homes, all a promise to your heightened prosperity at Bainbridge Winter Park.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
7 Units Available
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1232 sqft
These apartments for rent in Orlando are close to Full Sail University and the University of Central Florida. Offering pet-friendly apartments one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, Summerlin at Winter Park envelops residents in convenience and fun.
Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
6 Units Available
Goldenrod
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
Close to Aloma Shopping Center and Wood Park. Spacious walk-in closets in all apartments. Residents have full access to an on-site gym and swimming pool. Community offers BBQ and picnic areas for outdoor dining.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
671 W Canton Ave
671 Canton Avenue, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
house between park ave and winterpark village - Property Id: 302003 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302003 Property Id 302003 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5865869)

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1212 Aloma Ave
1212 Aloma Avenue, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
450 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Cozy Space in the Heart of Winter Park - Property Id: 310286 Fully furnished, Beautiful & very private garage apartment just steps from downtown Winter Park. Remodeled with Stainless appliances and wood floors.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2573 Madeline Avenue
2573 Madeleine Avenue, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
996 sqft
Cozy 2/1 Home located in Temple Terrace - Winter Park - Cozy 2/1 Home Located in Temple Terrace - Winter Park will be Available 6/19/20! This home has a nice kitchen featuring stunning white cabinets, with complimentary sand counter tops and faux

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
1695 Lee Road - 1, A105
1695 Lee Road, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
HURRY AVAILABLE NOW!!! Stunning two bed one bath first -floor apartment. The kitchen brings black appliances oak cabinets and new title floors. From the living room to the dining room and throughout the hall into the two bedrooms.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1879 SUNSET DRIVE
1879 Sunset Drive, Winter Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
2743 sqft
This is a rare opportunity to live on the brick streets of Olde Winter Park minutes from Park Avenue and the best shopping and dining in the city.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1305-1b MORGAN STANLEY AVENUE
1305 Morgan Stanley Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
THE PERFECT FLOORPLAN TO SUIT YOUR LIFESTYLE. EACH HOME INCLUDES GOURMET KITCHENS WITH ELEGANT DETAILS LIKE QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS AND BEAUTIFUL CABINETRY, SPA-INSPIRED BATHROOMS THAT OFFER A RELAXING SPACE.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
148 OAK GROVE ROAD
148 Oak Grove Road, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1156 sqft
Amazing upgraded centrally located home. One story 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Location is amazing near jobs and main roads of Winter Park. High ceilings in living and master bedroom. Enjoy with family and friends the spacious open kitchen.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1751 Aloma Ave
1751 Aloma Avenue, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1630 sqft
Fantastic 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom with Huge Private Backyard - Fantastic 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom with Huge Private Backyard Located at 1751 Aloma Ave Winter Park, FL 32789 Split Floor Plan with Travertino & Hardwood Floor Throughout Property has a

Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
851 MILES AVENUE
851 Miles Avenue, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terrific location now available in Winter Park. Condo has 2 bedrooms, spacious living room and washer and dryer in the unit. Community has a screened pool and deck area and reserved and guest parking. Walk to restaurants, movies or shopping.

Winter Park rent trends were flat over the past month

Winter Park rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 1.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Winter Park stand at $1,033 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,238 for a two-bedroom. Winter Park's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Winter Park over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,556; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,247, while one-bedrooms go for $1,041.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,012; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Winter Park rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Winter Park, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Winter Park is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • Winter Park's median two-bedroom rent of $1,238 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Winter Park fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+0.7%) and Norfolk (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Winter Park than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Winter Park.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,060
    $1,270
    -0.7%
    -2.9%
    Kissimmee
    $1,030
    $1,230
    -0.9%
    -1.8%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -3.8%
    Ocoee
    $1,200
    $1,440
    -2.7%
    -3.1%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,560
    0.1%
    -2.1%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    1.6%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    0
    -1.9%
    Casselberry
    $1,080
    $1,290
    -0.8%
    0
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -3.8%
    Lake Mary
    $1,320
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

