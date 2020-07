Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym playground pool internet access cats allowed parking on-site laundry car wash area carport

Come home to The Venue at Winter Park, nestled in the heart of Winter Park! Conveniently located near Cady Way Trail, Fabulous Park Avenue Shopping, Full Sail University, UCF and Rollins College. Fantastic location that features easy access to Orlando's major arteries such as SR 436, the 408 East/West Expressway, Beachline, and the 417 Greenway. Our newly renovated apartment homes will include energy efficient stainless steel appliances, new designer style cabinets and countertops, USB charging stations, wood style plank flooring, newly designed kitchen and baths with coffered ceilings featuring new lighting fixtures and plumbing fixtures, screened patios, and washers and dryers in select units. New community enhancements COMING SOON include 3 Sparkling resort-style pools featuring outdoor summer kitchens, and new furniture. Newly expanded state of the art fitness center with 24-hour access featuring fitness on demand and spin room. Renovated clubroom with Wi-Fi cyber cafe and game ...