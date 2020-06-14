150 Apartments for rent in Winter Park, FL with hardwood floors

Welcome to Winter Park! This Central Florida city has a suburban feel and a variety of rentals to satisfy your every need. So why not take a gander at these listings? Let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

Winter Park is located about seven miles north of Orlando, and can, at times, feel a bit like a suburb of the larger city. Though many Winter Park residents commute to Orlando for work, shopping and play, you’ll find plenty to do within city limits. For instance, there is a great shopping district in the Park Avenue area of town that attracts residents and visitors alike.

Originally established as a resort town, Winter Park now has many year-round residents and city attractions. Though Winter Park is landlocked, you’re a short 40-mile drive from the beach and the Kennedy Space Center. A number of lakes surround the city, making for great fishing and boating during the mild spring or hot summer seasons.

Overall, Winter Park is a pleasant city to live in.You’ll be able to find a variety of options that suit your every need. For instance, great furnished apartments and studio apartments are available in many larger complexes, and short term leases aren’t too hard to come by.

East of downtown you’ll find a lot of new development in condominiums and townhomes with tons of amenities, including gyms, pools and clubhouses. These luxury rentals can carry a price tag of $900 to $1100. However, the eastern portion of town near the hospital and Ward Park has some more affordable options. You can occasionally find apartments in smaller complexes with fewer amenities, generally ranging from $800 to $1000 for a two bedroom.

You can find rental homes throughout most suburban neighborhoods of Winter Park, however, the southeastern portion of town has developments with rental home specials. Two bedroom rental homes generally range from $900 to $1100.

If you’re relocating to Winter Park with a furry friend, you shouldn’t have too much trouble securing a pet-friendly apartment. Some landlords may limit the size or number of your pets, but overall you’ll be able to find a home for Fido or Fluffy without too much hassle.

So welcome to Winter Park! Enjoy all the amenities of this former resort city! See more