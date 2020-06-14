Apartment List
FL
/
winter park
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

150 Apartments for rent in Winter Park, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Winter Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
7 Units Available
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1232 sqft
These apartments for rent in Orlando are close to Full Sail University and the University of Central Florida. Offering pet-friendly apartments one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, Summerlin at Winter Park envelops residents in convenience and fun.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
14 Units Available
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1200 sqft
Luxurious unit amenities include private balcony, premium appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features volleyball court, fitness center and lighted tennis courts. Excellent location within walking distance to Full Sail University and Rollins College.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
53 Units Available
Juno Winter Park
1305 Morgan Stanley Ave, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,324
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1054 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment home community featuring a gym, a yoga studio, a resort-style pool with cabanas, and a bike storage and repair shop. The designer apartment homes feature plank flooring, walk-in closets and USB ports.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Goldenrod
10 Units Available
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,091
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite counters, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Fully equipped grounds feature pools, gym, business center and clubhouse. Ideal location close to all of the amenities of downtown Orlando.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Goldenrod
16 Units Available
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,176
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
940 sqft
This property features lakeside studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments with six floorplans. Located just outside Orlando close to major highways, shops and restaurants. Community has tennis courts, hiking trails and playground.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
24 Units Available
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1178 sqft
Located just minutes from State Road 436, the East/West Expressway and The Greenway. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community features pool, bike storage, parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,323
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1320 sqft
Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community features pool, parking, and game room. Great location, close to Trader Joe's, dining options, and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 11 at 06:26pm
$
35 Units Available
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,160
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1022 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym, among other amenities. Walking distance from Winter Park Village.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 11 at 02:10pm
$
3 Units Available
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr., Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to Highway 17, Lake Talmo, Longwood Lakes Shopping Center, Winter Springs Elementary. Amenities include: dog park, fitness center, lighted tennis and sport courts, natural fishing lake, two pools with sundeck, and spacious closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 10 at 02:32pm
$
3 Units Available
Park East Park Knowles
311 N. Knowles Avenue, Winter Park, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,255
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1250 sqft
A charming rental community offering studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, conveniently located in the heart of the City of Winter Park, just a few steps from Park Avenue, Rollins College, and boutique stores.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 04:57pm
2 Units Available
Elon at Winter Park
712 Nicolet Avenue, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Elon Winter Park Apartments near the heart of Winter Park is the definition of peaceful living.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
100 S Virginia Ave 319
100 Virginia Avenue, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
2650 sqft
WINTER PARK LUXURY CONDO - Property Id: 126332 LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! 3 BEDROOM 3 BATH LUXURY CORNER UNIT IN WINTER PARK. CONDO IS LOCATED IN THE DOUGLAS GRAND JUST 1 BLOCK FROM PARK AVENUE SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND PARKS.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
727 Halifax Ave
727 Halifax Avenue, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Three bedroom 2 Bath in Winter Park - Available Now! This Three Bedroom 2 Bath Home is Located in desirable Winter Park. This Home Offers Neutral Paint Through-out.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2126 Albert Lee Pkwy
2126 Albert Lee Parkway, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1187 sqft
2126 Albert Lee Pkwy Available 07/01/20 Renovated 3/2 in Winter Park - Updated Single Family Home in Winter Park! Refinished Hardwood Floors throughout; Kitchen features Cherry Cabinets and Granite Countertops.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
1250 Woodmere Drive
1250 Woodmere Drive, Winter Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,615
3606 sqft
Location, location, location..........this elegant traditional home is in heart of the Via's on a prime brick street...

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1429 INDIANA AVENUE
1429 Indiana Avenue, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1939 sqft
NEW CUSTOM CONSTRUCTION IN WINTER PARK 32789 UNDER $3500/mo!!! Stunning coastal modern home, wide open and very bright living areas, 3 bedrooms/2.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1726 PALMER AVENUE
1726 Palmer Avenue, Winter Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3199 sqft
Exceptional & Delightful Winter Park home! A thoughtfully executed quality build by Rex-Tibbs that offers so many sought after features, like gracious open floor plan, spacious downstairs master, soaring high ceilings, gorgeous oak wood floors, rare

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1879 SUNSET DRIVE
1879 Sunset Drive, Winter Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
2743 sqft
This is a rare opportunity to live on the brick streets of Olde Winter Park minutes from Park Avenue and the best shopping and dining in the city.

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1751 Aloma Ave
1751 Aloma Avenue, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1630 sqft
Fantastic 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom with Huge Private Backyard - Fantastic 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom with Huge Private Backyard Located at 1751 Aloma Ave Winter Park, FL 32789 Split Floor Plan with Travertino & Hardwood Floor Throughout Property has a

1 of 16

Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
405 SANDLEWOOD COVE
405 Sandlewood Cv, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1449 sqft
City of Winter Park townhome at this bargain price??? WOW! WOOD FLOORS, EAT IN KITCHEN, FIREPLACE, RESERVED PARKING. CLOSE TO POOL. Each of the 3 bedrooms has its own private bath, plus a half bath on ground floor for guests.
Results within 1 mile of Winter Park
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Baldwin Park
14 Units Available
Enders Place at Baldwin Park
4220 New Broad St Unit 104, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,271
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,116
1549 sqft
Located within walking distance of Lake Baldwin Park, in the Orange County School District. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio and hardwood floors. Community amenities include pool, playground, gym, garage and community garden.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Baldwin Park
12 Units Available
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,358
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,091
1418 sqft
Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher and granite counters. Community features BBQ grill, garage, pool, gym and clubhouse. Located within walking distance of downtown retail destinations.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Baldwin Park
62 Units Available
Village at Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,357
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1427 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,701
1465 sqft
Spacious townhome-style apartments near UNC-OH and Franklin Street. On-site volleyball court, bocce court, grilling area and picnic area. Smoke-free community. Apartments include private patios and entries, washers and dryers and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
10 Units Available
The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,294
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1357 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer. Community features a swimming pool, tanning deck and fitness center. Located close to the Enzian Theater, museums and restaurants.
City Guide for Winter Park, FL

Welcome to Winter Park! This Central Florida city has a suburban feel and a variety of rentals to satisfy your every need. So why not take a gander at these listings? Let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

Having trouble with Craigslist Winter Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Winter Park is located about seven miles north of Orlando, and can, at times, feel a bit like a suburb of the larger city. Though many Winter Park residents commute to Orlando for work, shopping and play, you’ll find plenty to do within city limits. For instance, there is a great shopping district in the Park Avenue area of town that attracts residents and visitors alike.

Originally established as a resort town, Winter Park now has many year-round residents and city attractions. Though Winter Park is landlocked, you’re a short 40-mile drive from the beach and the Kennedy Space Center. A number of lakes surround the city, making for great fishing and boating during the mild spring or hot summer seasons.

Overall, Winter Park is a pleasant city to live in.You’ll be able to find a variety of options that suit your every need. For instance, great furnished apartments and studio apartments are available in many larger complexes, and short term leases aren’t too hard to come by.

East of downtown you’ll find a lot of new development in condominiums and townhomes with tons of amenities, including gyms, pools and clubhouses. These luxury rentals can carry a price tag of $900 to $1100. However, the eastern portion of town near the hospital and Ward Park has some more affordable options. You can occasionally find apartments in smaller complexes with fewer amenities, generally ranging from $800 to $1000 for a two bedroom.

You can find rental homes throughout most suburban neighborhoods of Winter Park, however, the southeastern portion of town has developments with rental home specials. Two bedroom rental homes generally range from $900 to $1100.

If you’re relocating to Winter Park with a furry friend, you shouldn’t have too much trouble securing a pet-friendly apartment. Some landlords may limit the size or number of your pets, but overall you’ll be able to find a home for Fido or Fluffy without too much hassle.

So welcome to Winter Park! Enjoy all the amenities of this former resort city! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Winter Park, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Winter Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

