Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:17 PM

270 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Winter Park, FL

Last updated June 12 at 06:42pm
$
Goldenrod
46 Units Available
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1399 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1232 sqft
These apartments for rent in Orlando are close to Full Sail University and the University of Central Florida. Offering pet-friendly apartments one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, Summerlin at Winter Park envelops residents in convenience and fun.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1200 sqft
Luxurious unit amenities include private balcony, premium appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features volleyball court, fitness center and lighted tennis courts. Excellent location within walking distance to Full Sail University and Rollins College.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Goldenrod
19 Units Available
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1186 sqft
This property features lakeside studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments with six floorplans. Located just outside Orlando close to major highways, shops and restaurants. Community has tennis courts, hiking trails and playground.
Last updated June 11 at 06:26pm
$
35 Units Available
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1218 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym, among other amenities. Walking distance from Winter Park Village.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
52 Units Available
Juno Winter Park
1305 Morgan Stanley Ave, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,789
1486 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment home community featuring a gym, a yoga studio, a resort-style pool with cabanas, and a bike storage and repair shop. The designer apartment homes feature plank flooring, walk-in closets and USB ports.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1320 sqft
Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community features pool, parking, and game room. Great location, close to Trader Joe's, dining options, and movie theater.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
26 Units Available
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1178 sqft
Located just minutes from State Road 436, the East/West Expressway and The Greenway. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community features pool, bike storage, parking and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
202 Units Available
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1393 sqft
Alexan Winter Park is an apartment community designed with you in mind, putting extra care into every detail. Details that make your living space an extension of you, with open floor plans and extra touches like keyless entry and USB outlets.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
43 Units Available
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1270 sqft
Great location for commuters close to highways 417, 408, and I-4. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, carport, pool, and playground.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
142 Units Available
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1441 sqft
The Crown of Winter Park. Celebrate the power of possibilities. Signature details enhance grand features in expansive homes, all a promise to your heightened prosperity at Bainbridge Winter Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:07pm
Goldenrod
6 Units Available
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
Close to Aloma Shopping Center and Wood Park. Spacious walk-in closets in all apartments. Residents have full access to an on-site gym and swimming pool. Community offers BBQ and picnic areas for outdoor dining.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
511 Lander Rd
511 Lander Road, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1836 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single family home in Winter Park - Property Id: 287385 3 bed 2 bath single-family home in the heart of Winter Park. Walkable distance to Winter Park Corners shopping plaza.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1555 PALMERO WAY
1555 Palmer Avenue, Winter Park, FL
Listing Agent: Gina Carranza LA ROSA REALTY THE ELITE LLC sofloluxuryliving@gmail.com 561-307-6936 - New Contemporary Fully Furnished.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
100 S Virginia Ave 319
100 Virginia Avenue, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
2650 sqft
WINTER PARK LUXURY CONDO - Property Id: 126332 LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! 3 BEDROOM 3 BATH LUXURY CORNER UNIT IN WINTER PARK. CONDO IS LOCATED IN THE DOUGLAS GRAND JUST 1 BLOCK FROM PARK AVENUE SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND PARKS.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2028 Albert Lee Parkway
2028 Albert Lee Parkway, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1514 sqft
3/2 Winter Park Home - $1500 with lawn care - HomeTag LLC is offering a Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, 1514 sq ft Single Family Home in the Winter Park community Near Lee Rd and I-4. This cozy home has a spacious floor plan & fenced backyard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
727 Halifax Ave
727 Halifax Avenue, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Three bedroom 2 Bath in Winter Park - Available Now! This Three Bedroom 2 Bath Home is Located in desirable Winter Park. This Home Offers Neutral Paint Through-out.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
231 Sandlewood Trail
231 Sandlewood Trail, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1413 sqft
231 Sandlewood Trail Available 07/01/20 Great location in this Winter Park Community! - This spacious 3 story townhouse has 3 bed with private bathroom on each total of 3 and half bath ; Tile floors downstairs and new carpet upstairs.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2126 Albert Lee Pkwy
2126 Albert Lee Parkway, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1187 sqft
2126 Albert Lee Pkwy Available 07/01/20 Renovated 3/2 in Winter Park - Updated Single Family Home in Winter Park! Refinished Hardwood Floors throughout; Kitchen features Cherry Cabinets and Granite Countertops.

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
1250 Woodmere Drive
1250 Woodmere Drive, Winter Park, FL
Location, location, location..........this elegant traditional home is in heart of the Via's on a prime brick street...

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
2284 Hawick Lane
2284 Hawick Lane, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1344 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1429 INDIANA AVENUE
1429 Indiana Avenue, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1939 sqft
NEW CUSTOM CONSTRUCTION IN WINTER PARK 32789 UNDER $3500/mo!!! Stunning coastal modern home, wide open and very bright living areas, 3 bedrooms/2.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
148 OAK GROVE ROAD
148 Oak Grove Road, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1156 sqft
Amazing upgraded centrally located home. One story 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Location is amazing near jobs and main roads of Winter Park. High ceilings in living and master bedroom. Enjoy with family and friends the spacious open kitchen.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1726 PALMER AVENUE
1726 Palmer Avenue, Winter Park, FL
Exceptional & Delightful Winter Park home! A thoughtfully executed quality build by Rex-Tibbs that offers so many sought after features, like gracious open floor plan, spacious downstairs master, soaring high ceilings, gorgeous oak wood floors, rare

June 2020 Winter Park Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Winter Park Rent Report. Winter Park rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Winter Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Winter Park rents decline sharply over the past month

Winter Park rents have declined 1.2% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Winter Park stand at $1,033 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,238 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Winter Park's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Winter Park over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Winter Springs has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,346, while one-bedrooms go for $1,124.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,251, while one-bedrooms go for $1,045.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,011; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.
    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,554; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Winter Park rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Winter Park, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Winter Park is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Winter Park's median two-bedroom rent of $1,238 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% decline in Winter Park.
    • While rents in Winter Park fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Charlotte (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Winter Park than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Winter Park.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,070
    $1,280
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Kissimmee
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.7%
    1.1%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    0.3%
    -0.3%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -2.7%
    Ocoee
    $1,240
    $1,480
    -2%
    -0.4%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,550
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,350
    -1.1%
    3.5%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    -1.2%
    -1.4%
    Casselberry
    $1,090
    $1,300
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Lake Mary
    $1,330
    $1,600
    -1.3%
    -0.4%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    2.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

