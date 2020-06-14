Apartment List
206 Apartments for rent in Winter Park, FL with garage

Winter Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
53 Units Available
Juno Winter Park
1305 Morgan Stanley Ave, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,324
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1054 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment home community featuring a gym, a yoga studio, a resort-style pool with cabanas, and a bike storage and repair shop. The designer apartment homes feature plank flooring, walk-in closets and USB ports.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Goldenrod
10 Units Available
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,091
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite counters, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Fully equipped grounds feature pools, gym, business center and clubhouse. Ideal location close to all of the amenities of downtown Orlando.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,323
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1320 sqft
Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community features pool, parking, and game room. Great location, close to Trader Joe's, dining options, and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
202 Units Available
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,280
715 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1213 sqft
Alexan Winter Park is an apartment community designed with you in mind, putting extra care into every detail. Details that make your living space an extension of you, with open floor plans and extra touches like keyless entry and USB outlets.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
140 Units Available
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1441 sqft
The Crown of Winter Park. Celebrate the power of possibilities. Signature details enhance grand features in expansive homes, all a promise to your heightened prosperity at Bainbridge Winter Park.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1250 Woodmere Drive
1250 Woodmere Drive, Winter Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,615
3606 sqft
Location, location, location..........this elegant traditional home is in heart of the Via's on a prime brick street...

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2126 Albert Lee Pkwy
2126 Albert Lee Parkway, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1187 sqft
2126 Albert Lee Pkwy Available 07/01/20 Renovated 3/2 in Winter Park - Updated Single Family Home in Winter Park! Refinished Hardwood Floors throughout; Kitchen features Cherry Cabinets and Granite Countertops.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1555 PALMERO WAY
1555 Palmer Avenue, Winter Park, FL
6 Bedrooms
$3,100
3063 sqft
Listing Agent: Gina Carranza LA ROSA REALTY THE ELITE LLC sofloluxuryliving@gmail.com 561-307-6936 - New Contemporary Fully Furnished.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
200 CAROLINA AVENUE
200 Carolina Avenue, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1151 sqft
Enjoy downtown living in this 4 building complex across from Central Park in Winter Park. Walk to shopping, dining, Farmer's Market and more! Lovely renovated condo in gated community with huge pool, clubhouse and tennis courts.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1429 INDIANA AVENUE
1429 Indiana Avenue, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1939 sqft
NEW CUSTOM CONSTRUCTION IN WINTER PARK 32789 UNDER $3500/mo!!! Stunning coastal modern home, wide open and very bright living areas, 3 bedrooms/2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
148 OAK GROVE ROAD
148 Oak Grove Road, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1156 sqft
Amazing upgraded centrally located home. One story 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Location is amazing near jobs and main roads of Winter Park. High ceilings in living and master bedroom. Enjoy with family and friends the spacious open kitchen.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1726 PALMER AVENUE
1726 Palmer Avenue, Winter Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3199 sqft
Exceptional & Delightful Winter Park home! A thoughtfully executed quality build by Rex-Tibbs that offers so many sought after features, like gracious open floor plan, spacious downstairs master, soaring high ceilings, gorgeous oak wood floors, rare

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1879 SUNSET DRIVE
1879 Sunset Drive, Winter Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
2743 sqft
This is a rare opportunity to live on the brick streets of Olde Winter Park minutes from Park Avenue and the best shopping and dining in the city.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
434 GARFIELD AVENUE
434 Garfield Avenue, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
919 sqft
Location, location, location! This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow is located literally two blocks from Park Avenue. A short, three minute stroll from your front door will take you to all the shops and restaurants that make Park Avenue famous.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE E
315 New England Avenue, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1605 sqft
A beautiful third floor unit in the Jewel of Winter Park with a private courtyard view! Villa Siena is located 2 blocks off Park Avenue and is within comfortable walking distance to Rollins College, upscale dining, and some of the finest boutique

1 of 16

Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1105 Minnesota Ave
1105 Minnesota Avenue, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1852 sqft
2 Story Townhouse: 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 1,852 sq. ft. $2,795 per month fully furnished with all utilities included Townhouse Description: Downstairs has an open concept floor plan with spacious living room, dining room, kitchen and half bath.
Results within 1 mile of Winter Park
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
$
24 Units Available
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Now offering UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *See agent for details. 400 North is Maitland's newest luxury living experience.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:08am
$
19 Units Available
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1538 sqft
A French-styled community with luxurious amenities. New construction community launching in 2018. Homes feature spacious interiors with one, two, or three bedrooms. Sophisticated designs and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1201 sqft
Mediterranean style complex in a walkable community close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. New construction and community has a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Goldenrod
30 Units Available
Bishop Park
3250 Bishop Park Dr, Goldenrod, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,097
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1010 sqft
Relaxed, tropical setting just minutes from downtown Orlando. 1-2 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, private patios/balconies and Roman tubs. Complex boasts gorgeous pool area, summer kitchen, wet bar and more.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Baldwin Park
13 Units Available
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,358
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,098
1418 sqft
Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher and granite counters. Community features BBQ grill, garage, pool, gym and clubhouse. Located within walking distance of downtown retail destinations.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Baldwin Park
61 Units Available
Village at Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,357
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1427 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,701
1465 sqft
Spacious townhome-style apartments near UNC-OH and Franklin Street. On-site volleyball court, bocce court, grilling area and picnic area. Smoke-free community. Apartments include private patios and entries, washers and dryers and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Colonial Town Center
44 Units Available
Linden Audubon Park
990 Warehouse Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1479 sqft
Lavish units have oversized windows and stainless steel appliances. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Exercise in the two-story gym. Located within walking distance of Orlando Fashion Square. Easy access to Cady Way Trail.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Baldwin Park
15 Units Available
Enders Place at Baldwin Park
4220 New Broad St Unit 104, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,271
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,111
1549 sqft
Located within walking distance of Lake Baldwin Park, in the Orange County School District. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio and hardwood floors. Community amenities include pool, playground, gym, garage and community garden.
City Guide for Winter Park, FL

Welcome to Winter Park! This Central Florida city has a suburban feel and a variety of rentals to satisfy your every need. So why not take a gander at these listings? Let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

Having trouble with Craigslist Winter Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Winter Park is located about seven miles north of Orlando, and can, at times, feel a bit like a suburb of the larger city. Though many Winter Park residents commute to Orlando for work, shopping and play, you’ll find plenty to do within city limits. For instance, there is a great shopping district in the Park Avenue area of town that attracts residents and visitors alike.

Originally established as a resort town, Winter Park now has many year-round residents and city attractions. Though Winter Park is landlocked, you’re a short 40-mile drive from the beach and the Kennedy Space Center. A number of lakes surround the city, making for great fishing and boating during the mild spring or hot summer seasons.

Overall, Winter Park is a pleasant city to live in.You’ll be able to find a variety of options that suit your every need. For instance, great furnished apartments and studio apartments are available in many larger complexes, and short term leases aren’t too hard to come by.

East of downtown you’ll find a lot of new development in condominiums and townhomes with tons of amenities, including gyms, pools and clubhouses. These luxury rentals can carry a price tag of $900 to $1100. However, the eastern portion of town near the hospital and Ward Park has some more affordable options. You can occasionally find apartments in smaller complexes with fewer amenities, generally ranging from $800 to $1000 for a two bedroom.

You can find rental homes throughout most suburban neighborhoods of Winter Park, however, the southeastern portion of town has developments with rental home specials. Two bedroom rental homes generally range from $900 to $1100.

If you’re relocating to Winter Park with a furry friend, you shouldn’t have too much trouble securing a pet-friendly apartment. Some landlords may limit the size or number of your pets, but overall you’ll be able to find a home for Fido or Fluffy without too much hassle.

So welcome to Winter Park! Enjoy all the amenities of this former resort city! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Winter Park, FL

Winter Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

