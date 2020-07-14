All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like Affinity at Winter Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
Affinity at Winter Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:47 PM

Affinity at Winter Park

600 N Semoran Blvd · (407) 634-1846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

600 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6282 · Avail. now

$995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 6187 · Avail. now

$995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6204 · Avail. now

$1,024

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1110 sqft

Unit 6486 · Avail. now

$1,124

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 6362 · Avail. now

$1,124

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6085 · Avail. now

$1,260

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Affinity at Winter Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
dog park
game room
guest parking
internet cafe
package receiving
playground
pool table
roommate matching
tennis court
trash valet

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $300 up to one or 2 Month rent ( Based on credit)
Move-in Fees: Administration Fee $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 3
rent: $25
restrictions: German Shepherds, American Staffordshire Terrier, American Bulldog, ( Pitbull) Doberman Pinschers, Rottweilers, Ankita's, Chow Chow, Sharpei, Husky, Wolf-Hybrid, Rhodesian Ridgeback or any mix thereof.
Parking Details: Need pay for Reserve Parking.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Affinity at Winter Park have any available units?
Affinity at Winter Park has 6 units available starting at $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does Affinity at Winter Park have?
Some of Affinity at Winter Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Affinity at Winter Park currently offering any rent specials?
Affinity at Winter Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Affinity at Winter Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Affinity at Winter Park is pet friendly.
Does Affinity at Winter Park offer parking?
Yes, Affinity at Winter Park offers parking.
Does Affinity at Winter Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Affinity at Winter Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Affinity at Winter Park have a pool?
Yes, Affinity at Winter Park has a pool.
Does Affinity at Winter Park have accessible units?
Yes, Affinity at Winter Park has accessible units.
Does Affinity at Winter Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Affinity at Winter Park has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Affinity at Winter Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lofts of Winter Park Village
520 N Orlando Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr.
Winter Park, FL 32792
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane
Winter Park, FL 32792
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity