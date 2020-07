Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar concierge courtyard dog park e-payments nest technology online portal package receiving trash valet

Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome home to The Park at Laurel Oaks a picturesque community tucked away in the heart of Winter Springs, FL. Enjoy the perfect balance of comfort, convenience and value at The Park of Laurel Oaks. Our gated community boasts a quiet residential feel all just minutes from I-4 and the shopping, dining and entertainment of Uptown Altamonte Springs. Escape to outdoor recreation at Lake Jessup on the weekends or any of the fabulous parks and trails throughout Seminole County.