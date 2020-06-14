Apartment List
/
FL
/
winter park
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

60 Furnished Apartments for rent in Winter Park, FL

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1232 sqft
These apartments for rent in Orlando are close to Full Sail University and the University of Central Florida. Offering pet-friendly apartments one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, Summerlin at Winter Park envelops residents in convenience and fun.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1555 PALMERO WAY
1555 Palmer Avenue, Winter Park, FL
6 Bedrooms
$3,100
3063 sqft
Listing Agent: Gina Carranza LA ROSA REALTY THE ELITE LLC sofloluxuryliving@gmail.com 561-307-6936 - New Contemporary Fully Furnished.

1 of 16

Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1105 Minnesota Ave
1105 Minnesota Avenue, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1852 sqft
2 Story Townhouse: 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 1,852 sq. ft. $2,795 per month fully furnished with all utilities included Townhouse Description: Downstairs has an open concept floor plan with spacious living room, dining room, kitchen and half bath.
Results within 1 mile of Winter Park
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:56am
10 Units Available
The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,294
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1357 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer. Community features a swimming pool, tanning deck and fitness center. Located close to the Enzian Theater, museums and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1201 sqft
Mediterranean style complex in a walkable community close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. New construction and community has a swimming pool.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
662 Trinidad Court #662
662 Trinidad Court, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
759 sqft
662 Trinidad Court #662 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Furnished 1/1 condo x Rent in Winter Park Next to Full Sail University ! - Beautiful Furnished 1/1 condo x Rent in Winter Park next to Full Sail University. Seven (7) months minimum lease.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Baldwin Park
1 Unit Available
4119 WARDELL PLACE
4119 Wardell Place, Orlando, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3776 sqft
Beautiful Executive Home is Baldwin Park. This home sits on a large corner lot with fenced in back yard. The master bedroom is downstairs with a walk in closet and full ensuite bath upstairs are 3 bedrooms with a large bonus area.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
676 GRENADINE COURT
676 Grenadine Court, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,535
759 sqft
Located in beautiful Winter Park with easy access to main roadways for easy commute. This is a beautifully updated 1/1 fully furnished short term rental. Rent includes all utilities (Cable, internet, electric, & water).
Results within 5 miles of Winter Park
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:12am
Lockhart
41 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir, Lockhart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,118
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$639
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,557
1387 sqft
Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Central Business District
18 Units Available
55 WEST
55 West Church St, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,331
878 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
1053 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1224 sqft
Close to I-4, Grand Bohemian Gallery, Orlando Police Department, Amway Center, Lake Eola, Lake Eola Park, Orlando County Library System, Downtown Orlando City Hall, Mad Cow Theatre. Amenities include: 24-hour doorman, resort-style pool with sundeck, spa, attached garage, downtown Orlando views.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:48am
South Eola
18 Units Available
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,379
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from grocery store, 12-screen movie theater and Lake Eola Park. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry. Residents have access to communal pool, pool table and gym.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
17 Units Available
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1228 sqft
You’ll love the one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly Dwell Maitland, FL, apartments for rent by The Klein Company. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
6 Units Available
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$907
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,027
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
968 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Eola Heights
1 Unit Available
336 N Summerlin Ave
336 Summerlin Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
Furnished Apt- utilities,internet & cable inc - Property Id: 84785 Furnished- utilities,cable and internet included in rental rate. Located in the registered historic district of Lake Eola.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Eola
1 Unit Available
530 E Central Blvd. #1101
530 E Central Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1667 sqft
- Large two bedroom, two full bath condo featuring almost 1700 sf with fully renovated kitchen with stainless appliance package and tumbled marble backsplashes. Unit comes partially furnished with tasteful dcor.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
8203 Sun Spring Circle #63
8203 Sun Spring Circle, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
765 sqft
Fully Furnished Luxury Condo - Property Id: 34367 A truly luxurious, spacious, and fully furnished 1 bedroom Condo for rent.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Eola Heights
1 Unit Available
613 Ridgewood St 7
613 E Ridgewood St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
Furnished Unit-Lake Eola Downtown Orlando - Property Id: 94546 Furnished $1,600 / $ 1,860 utilities,cable,internet and water included. Located in the highly desirable Lake Eola historic district.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Lake Kathryn
1 Unit Available
405 F St.
405 F Street, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
950 sqft
Hello, my name is Trish Rose my one bedroom condo on beautiful Lake Kathryn in Casselberry or two bedroom duplexes on Camino Ct, Altamonte Springs.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
2014 NEWMAN STREET
2014 Newman Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1334 sqft
Fully Furnished Turn-key 3 BED 2 BATH Home, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED ! Are you looking for a Move in Ready house? This is your opportunity! Electricity, Water, Internet and Pest Control included!! What else can you ask for ? Updated Kitchen with newer

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
2800 Pickfair St
2800 Pickfair Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home just 2 miles southeast of Downtown Orlando. The home is conveniently located close to Market on South, Milk District, Hourglass District, and Thornton Park.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Rosemont
1 Unit Available
4167 PLAYER CIRCLE
4167 Player Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
838 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED! Amazingly priced completely renovated 1 bedroom 1.5 bath condominium with a gorgeous Lake View from the Living room and Master Bedroom.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Conway
1 Unit Available
2721 RAEFORD ROAD
2721 Raeford Road, Conway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
850 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED and ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! If you are looking for a turn key opportunity, stop your search here! This 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom apartment is located in the desired 32806 zip code near SODO, which is centrally located to the airport (18

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Conway
1 Unit Available
2921 CONDEL DRIVE
2921 Condel Drive, Conway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1295 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED AND ALL UTILITIES/LAWN CARE/ INTERNET INCLUDED!! This Gorgeous recently updated 3/2 Home in the heart of Conway will make you fall in Love! Sitting on an OVER-SIZED Quarter Acre Lot, this house features a Brand NEW Kitchen with

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
151 East Washington Street
151 Washington Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
988 sqft
This modern condo is newly renovated, updated and fully furnished. It has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It is located in Downtown Orlando right on Lake Eola. All rooms have windows facing Lake Eola and the park.

June 2020 Winter Park Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Winter Park Rent Report. Winter Park rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Winter Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Winter Park Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Winter Park Rent Report. Winter Park rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Winter Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Winter Park rents decline sharply over the past month

Winter Park rents have declined 1.2% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Winter Park stand at $1,033 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,238 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Winter Park's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Winter Park over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Winter Springs has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,346, while one-bedrooms go for $1,124.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,251, while one-bedrooms go for $1,045.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,011; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.
    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,554; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Winter Park rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Winter Park, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Winter Park is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Winter Park's median two-bedroom rent of $1,238 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% decline in Winter Park.
    • While rents in Winter Park fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Charlotte (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Winter Park than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Winter Park.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,070
    $1,280
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Kissimmee
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.7%
    1.1%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    0.3%
    -0.3%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -2.7%
    Ocoee
    $1,240
    $1,480
    -2%
    -0.4%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,550
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,350
    -1.1%
    3.5%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    -1.2%
    -1.4%
    Casselberry
    $1,090
    $1,300
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Lake Mary
    $1,330
    $1,600
    -1.3%
    -0.4%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    2.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWinter Park 3 BedroomsWinter Park Accessible ApartmentsWinter Park Apartments under $1,000Winter Park Apartments under $900
    Winter Park Apartments with BalconyWinter Park Apartments with GarageWinter Park Apartments with GymWinter Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWinter Park Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWinter Park Apartments with ParkingWinter Park Apartments with Pool
    Winter Park Apartments with Washer-DryerWinter Park Cheap PlacesWinter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Furnished ApartmentsWinter Park Luxury PlacesWinter Park Pet Friendly PlacesWinter Park Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
    Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
    Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
    Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
    Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach