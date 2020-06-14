Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:45 AM

188 Apartments for rent in Winter Park, FL with gym

Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 06:46am
$
Goldenrod
44 Units Available
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1399 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1200 sqft
Luxurious unit amenities include private balcony, premium appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features volleyball court, fitness center and lighted tennis courts. Excellent location within walking distance to Full Sail University and Rollins College.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
45 Units Available
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1270 sqft
Great location for commuters close to highways 417, 408, and I-4. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, carport, pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
53 Units Available
Juno Winter Park
1305 Morgan Stanley Ave, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,324
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1054 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment home community featuring a gym, a yoga studio, a resort-style pool with cabanas, and a bike storage and repair shop. The designer apartment homes feature plank flooring, walk-in closets and USB ports.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Goldenrod
10 Units Available
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,091
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite counters, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Fully equipped grounds feature pools, gym, business center and clubhouse. Ideal location close to all of the amenities of downtown Orlando.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1232 sqft
These apartments for rent in Orlando are close to Full Sail University and the University of Central Florida. Offering pet-friendly apartments one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, Summerlin at Winter Park envelops residents in convenience and fun.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Goldenrod
16 Units Available
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,176
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
940 sqft
This property features lakeside studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments with six floorplans. Located just outside Orlando close to major highways, shops and restaurants. Community has tennis courts, hiking trails and playground.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
974 sqft
Peaceful community with gated access, pristine pool and lovely Zen garden. Near Route 417, Route 408 and I-4, short drive to downtown Orlando. Easy walk to Full Sail University and Harbor Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
24 Units Available
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1178 sqft
Located just minutes from State Road 436, the East/West Expressway and The Greenway. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community features pool, bike storage, parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,323
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1320 sqft
Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community features pool, parking, and game room. Great location, close to Trader Joe's, dining options, and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
202 Units Available
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,280
715 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1213 sqft
Alexan Winter Park is an apartment community designed with you in mind, putting extra care into every detail. Details that make your living space an extension of you, with open floor plans and extra touches like keyless entry and USB outlets.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 11 at 06:26pm
$
35 Units Available
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,160
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1022 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym, among other amenities. Walking distance from Winter Park Village.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
140 Units Available
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1441 sqft
The Crown of Winter Park. Celebrate the power of possibilities. Signature details enhance grand features in expansive homes, all a promise to your heightened prosperity at Bainbridge Winter Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 11 at 02:10pm
$
3 Units Available
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr., Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to Highway 17, Lake Talmo, Longwood Lakes Shopping Center, Winter Springs Elementary. Amenities include: dog park, fitness center, lighted tennis and sport courts, natural fishing lake, two pools with sundeck, and spacious closets.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
Goldenrod
6 Units Available
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
Close to Aloma Shopping Center and Wood Park. Spacious walk-in closets in all apartments. Residents have full access to an on-site gym and swimming pool. Community offers BBQ and picnic areas for outdoor dining.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1555 PALMERO WAY
1555 Palmer Avenue, Winter Park, FL
6 Bedrooms
$3,100
3063 sqft
Listing Agent: Gina Carranza LA ROSA REALTY THE ELITE LLC sofloluxuryliving@gmail.com 561-307-6936 - New Contemporary Fully Furnished.

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
690 OSCEOLA AVENUE
690 Osceola Avenue, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1148 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1 2020 This 1148 square foot condo home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Lake Virginia Condominiums is located at 690 Osceola Avenue Winter Park, Florida. The community building’s lobby and exterior was recently remodeled.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE E
315 New England Avenue, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1605 sqft
A beautiful third floor unit in the Jewel of Winter Park with a private courtyard view! Villa Siena is located 2 blocks off Park Avenue and is within comfortable walking distance to Rollins College, upscale dining, and some of the finest boutique
Results within 1 mile of Winter Park
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Colonial Town Center
43 Units Available
Linden Audubon Park
990 Warehouse Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1479 sqft
Lavish units have oversized windows and stainless steel appliances. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Exercise in the two-story gym. Located within walking distance of Orlando Fashion Square. Easy access to Cady Way Trail.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
$
24 Units Available
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Now offering UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *See agent for details. 400 North is Maitland's newest luxury living experience.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
10 Units Available
The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,294
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1357 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer. Community features a swimming pool, tanning deck and fitness center. Located close to the Enzian Theater, museums and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:08am
$
19 Units Available
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1538 sqft
A French-styled community with luxurious amenities. New construction community launching in 2018. Homes feature spacious interiors with one, two, or three bedrooms. Sophisticated designs and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1201 sqft
Mediterranean style complex in a walkable community close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. New construction and community has a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,514
1266 sqft
Schools in the area: English Estates Elementary, Lake Forrest Preparatory School. Close to Lake Jesup Stormwater Project, Casselberry Square, Lake Howell. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, spa, fitness center, pet area, scenic jogging trail, children's play area, picnic pavilion, tennis & volleyball courts.
City Guide for Winter Park, FL

Welcome to Winter Park! This Central Florida city has a suburban feel and a variety of rentals to satisfy your every need. So why not take a gander at these listings? Let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

Having trouble with Craigslist Winter Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Winter Park is located about seven miles north of Orlando, and can, at times, feel a bit like a suburb of the larger city. Though many Winter Park residents commute to Orlando for work, shopping and play, you’ll find plenty to do within city limits. For instance, there is a great shopping district in the Park Avenue area of town that attracts residents and visitors alike.

Originally established as a resort town, Winter Park now has many year-round residents and city attractions. Though Winter Park is landlocked, you’re a short 40-mile drive from the beach and the Kennedy Space Center. A number of lakes surround the city, making for great fishing and boating during the mild spring or hot summer seasons.

Overall, Winter Park is a pleasant city to live in.You’ll be able to find a variety of options that suit your every need. For instance, great furnished apartments and studio apartments are available in many larger complexes, and short term leases aren’t too hard to come by.

East of downtown you’ll find a lot of new development in condominiums and townhomes with tons of amenities, including gyms, pools and clubhouses. These luxury rentals can carry a price tag of $900 to $1100. However, the eastern portion of town near the hospital and Ward Park has some more affordable options. You can occasionally find apartments in smaller complexes with fewer amenities, generally ranging from $800 to $1000 for a two bedroom.

You can find rental homes throughout most suburban neighborhoods of Winter Park, however, the southeastern portion of town has developments with rental home specials. Two bedroom rental homes generally range from $900 to $1100.

If you’re relocating to Winter Park with a furry friend, you shouldn’t have too much trouble securing a pet-friendly apartment. Some landlords may limit the size or number of your pets, but overall you’ll be able to find a home for Fido or Fluffy without too much hassle.

So welcome to Winter Park! Enjoy all the amenities of this former resort city! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Winter Park, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Winter Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

