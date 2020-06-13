Apartment List
336 Apartments for rent in Winter Park, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
$
Goldenrod
44 Units Available
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1399 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1200 sqft
Luxurious unit amenities include private balcony, premium appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features volleyball court, fitness center and lighted tennis courts. Excellent location within walking distance to Full Sail University and Rollins College.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
974 sqft
Peaceful community with gated access, pristine pool and lovely Zen garden. Near Route 417, Route 408 and I-4, short drive to downtown Orlando. Easy walk to Full Sail University and Harbor Park.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Goldenrod
19 Units Available
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,176
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
940 sqft
This property features lakeside studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments with six floorplans. Located just outside Orlando close to major highways, shops and restaurants. Community has tennis courts, hiking trails and playground.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
44 Units Available
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1270 sqft
Great location for commuters close to highways 417, 408, and I-4. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, carport, pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
26 Units Available
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1178 sqft
Located just minutes from State Road 436, the East/West Expressway and The Greenway. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community features pool, bike storage, parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,313
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1320 sqft
Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community features pool, parking, and game room. Great location, close to Trader Joe's, dining options, and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
The Lofts of Winter Park Village
520 N Orlando Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
842 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Winter Park Village with shopping and dining at your fingertips. Luxurious apartments with bathtubs, walk-in closets and laundry in-unit. Alarm system for added security.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Goldenrod
10 Units Available
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,091
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite counters, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Fully equipped grounds feature pools, gym, business center and clubhouse. Ideal location close to all of the amenities of downtown Orlando.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
202 Units Available
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,280
715 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1213 sqft
Alexan Winter Park is an apartment community designed with you in mind, putting extra care into every detail. Details that make your living space an extension of you, with open floor plans and extra touches like keyless entry and USB outlets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1232 sqft
These apartments for rent in Orlando are close to Full Sail University and the University of Central Florida. Offering pet-friendly apartments one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, Summerlin at Winter Park envelops residents in convenience and fun.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 11 at 06:26pm
$
35 Units Available
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,160
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1022 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym, among other amenities. Walking distance from Winter Park Village.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 11 at 02:10pm
$
3 Units Available
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr., Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to Highway 17, Lake Talmo, Longwood Lakes Shopping Center, Winter Springs Elementary. Amenities include: dog park, fitness center, lighted tennis and sport courts, natural fishing lake, two pools with sundeck, and spacious closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 10 at 02:32pm
$
3 Units Available
Park East Park Knowles
311 N. Knowles Avenue, Winter Park, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,255
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1250 sqft
A charming rental community offering studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, conveniently located in the heart of the City of Winter Park, just a few steps from Park Avenue, Rollins College, and boutique stores.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 11 at 02:14pm
2 Units Available
Elon at Winter Park
712 Nicolet Avenue, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Elon Winter Park Apartments near the heart of Winter Park is the definition of peaceful living.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
Goldenrod
6 Units Available
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
Close to Aloma Shopping Center and Wood Park. Spacious walk-in closets in all apartments. Residents have full access to an on-site gym and swimming pool. Community offers BBQ and picnic areas for outdoor dining.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1555 PALMERO WAY
1555 Palmer Avenue, Winter Park, FL
6 Bedrooms
$3,100
3063 sqft
Listing Agent: Gina Carranza LA ROSA REALTY THE ELITE LLC sofloluxuryliving@gmail.com 561-307-6936 - New Contemporary Fully Furnished.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2573 Madeline Avenue
2573 Madeleine Avenue, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
996 sqft
2573 Madeline Avenue Available 06/19/20 Cozy 2/1 Home located in Temple Terrace - Winter Park - Cozy 2/1 Home Located in Temple Terrace - Winter Park will be Available 6/19/20! This home has a nice kitchen featuring stunning white cabinets, with

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1410 Westchester Ave.
1410 Westchester Avenue, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1469 sqft
Updated Winter Park SF house with spacious secluded back yard. - Lovely, Updated 2brm 2ba Winter Park home with an additional studio/office/flex space with separate entrance. Large fenced back yard and private covered deck for entertaining.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
727 Halifax Ave
727 Halifax Avenue, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Three bedroom 2 Bath in Winter Park - Available Now! This Three Bedroom 2 Bath Home is Located in desirable Winter Park. This Home Offers Neutral Paint Through-out.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2126 Albert Lee Pkwy
2126 Albert Lee Parkway, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1187 sqft
2126 Albert Lee Pkwy Available 07/01/20 Renovated 3/2 in Winter Park - Updated Single Family Home in Winter Park! Refinished Hardwood Floors throughout; Kitchen features Cherry Cabinets and Granite Countertops.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1305-1b MORGAN STANLEY AVENUE
1305 Morgan Stanley Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
THE PERFECT FLOORPLAN TO SUIT YOUR LIFESTYLE. EACH HOME INCLUDES GOURMET KITCHENS WITH ELEGANT DETAILS LIKE QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS AND BEAUTIFUL CABINETRY, SPA-INSPIRED BATHROOMS THAT OFFER A RELAXING SPACE.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
200 CAROLINA AVENUE
200 Carolina Avenue, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1151 sqft
Enjoy downtown living in this 4 building complex across from Central Park in Winter Park. Walk to shopping, dining, Farmer's Market and more! Lovely renovated condo in gated community with huge pool, clubhouse and tennis courts.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1500 GAY ROAD
1500 Gay Road, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1026 sqft
Lakefront Community on skiable Lake Killarney. Enjoy gorgeous lakefront sunset on Community Deck. swim year round in Community heated Pool. Close-in desirable location, walking distance to shopping, theaters, restaurants, close to 1-4 and 1.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Winter Park, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Winter Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

