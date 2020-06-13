Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

97 Cheap Apartments for rent in Winter Park, FL

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1695 LEE ROAD
1695 Lee Road, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom condo by Winter Park Village! The unit features a large living room and kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1020 Minnesota Avenue
1020 Minnesota Avenue, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Small studio apartment available at Casa Cielo , Winter Park . Fantastic location . Access to 3 rd floor patio. .
Results within 1 mile of Winter Park

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2520 Caper Lane #102
2520 Caper Lane, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
757 sqft
1 bedroom 1 Bathroom Winter Park/Maitland - This one bedroom 1 bath in located in the Carrington Park community on the edge of Maitland and winter park.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eatonville
1 Unit Available
200 S. West Street #37
200 West Street, Eatonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
764 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Located in the historic town of Eatonville - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath located in a historic community. Close to shops, restaurants, and I4. (RLNE5795326)

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Golfside
1 Unit Available
1000 S. Semoran Blvd. Unit 708
1000 Semoran Boulevard, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
675 sqft
Golfside Villas - Fantastic one bedroom, one bath, upstairs unit, freshly painted, immaculate!!! Onsite laundry facilities and community pool. Close to UCF/Full Sail. (RLNE2269807)

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2521 Caper Lane 203
2521 Caper Lane, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
585 sqft
2521 Caper Lane - 203 203 Available 07/06/20 1/1 Condominium in Carrington Park, Maitland Winter Park area - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Condominium on the second floor with a balcony.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
559 FLEMMING WAY
559 Fleming Way, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
550 sqft
Great 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located on the second floor. Community located near major shopping, restaurants and roadways.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
468 Banyon Tree Circle #206
468 Banyon Tree Circle, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
759 sqft
1/1 Beautiful - Spacious - Second Floor Unit in Carrington Park - 1/1 Upper Condo in the Carrington Park Condominium Community.
Results within 5 miles of Winter Park
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
8 Units Available
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way, Fern Park, FL
Studio
$910
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Advenir at Magnolia is a friendly community located a short distance from Altamonte Mall and The Florida Hospital. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rosemont
19 Units Available
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$910
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
980 sqft
Cool down in our sparkling swimming pool or gather with friends at the clubhouse. After a day outdoors, relax in the comfort of your apartment home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:15pm
5 Units Available
Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir, Winter Springs, FL
Studio
$750
1 Bedroom
$926
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Mosswood, you'll find comfortable apartments with washer/dryer connections & extra storage. We're located just north of Orlando in Winter Springs, FL.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bryn Mawr
45 Units Available
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
$987
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$934
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
687 sqft
Waterfront apartment community with studio, one- and two-bedroom homes. Thoughtful design with large closets, laundry rooms and lots of sunlight. Enjoy activities on Lake George and beautiful views.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Azalea Park
20 Units Available
Royal Isles Apartments
803 Don Quixote Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$935
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1244 sqft
Beautifully designed, conveniently located and loaded with luxury amenities, our gorgeous Royal Isles Apartments in Orlando, Florida have everything you look for in a place to call home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Azalea Park
4 Units Available
Cypress Run
7100 Gateshead Cir, Azalea Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Today! If you have been dreaming of an Orlando apartment community with friendly service and the amenities of a resort like a refreshing pool with sundeck, a cardio and strength training fitness studio and a business center
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mariner's VIllage
10 Units Available
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd, Orlando, FL
Studio
$937
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
866 sqft
The Cornerstone features an array of floor plans with studio, one and two-bedroom options, plus unique loft-style townhomes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 11 at 09:06pm
9 Units Available
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$885
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
922 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury in your own Oasis. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, the Oasis at Sarasota will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1201 sqft
This spacious community is close to Waterford Lakes Town Center, SR-408 and SR-417. Apartments offer open floor plans, large kitchens and energy-efficient appliances. On-site fitness studio, Wi-Fi hotspot and pool with a sundeck.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Casselberry Country Club
6 Units Available
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$946
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1298 sqft
Welcome home to The Palms Apartments in Casselberry, FL. Tucked away in a quiet residential area of Casselberry, yet conveniently close to transit plus shopping and dining - The Palms at Casselberry is the perfect choice for your next apartment home.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$907
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,027
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
968 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Lake Dot
Contact for Availability
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,178
1102 sqft
Lexington Court is a luxury apartment community located in beautiful Downtown Orlando on the corner of West Concord Street and North Hughey Avenue.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
2174 Sharp Court
2174 Sharp Court, Fern Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$944
528 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Convenience, affordability and comfortable living can be yours.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
133 Oyster Bay Circle
133 Oyster Bay Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
496 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
8209 Sun Spring Circle
8209 Sun Spring Circle, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This cute 1 bedroom condo is on the first floor of a gated community. It has a stack-able washer/dryer, screened porch and 1 assigned parking spot. There are several guest spots nearby.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
216 Afton Sq 207
216 Afton Square, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
714 sqft
1/1 bedroom in Altamonte Springs - Property Id: 284498 1 bed 1 bath in the heart of Altamonte Springs. 2ND FLOOR ALSO HAS CARPET! Convenient location in Altamonte Springs near major shopping mall, tons of restaurants options, grocery stores, etc.

June 2020 Winter Park Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Winter Park Rent Report. Winter Park rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Winter Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Winter Park rents decline sharply over the past month

Winter Park rents have declined 1.2% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Winter Park stand at $1,033 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,238 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Winter Park's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Winter Park over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Winter Springs has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,346, while one-bedrooms go for $1,124.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,251, while one-bedrooms go for $1,045.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,011; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.
    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,554; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Winter Park rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Winter Park, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Winter Park is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Winter Park's median two-bedroom rent of $1,238 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% decline in Winter Park.
    • While rents in Winter Park fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Charlotte (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Winter Park than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Winter Park.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,070
    $1,280
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Kissimmee
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.7%
    1.1%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    0.3%
    -0.3%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -2.7%
    Ocoee
    $1,240
    $1,480
    -2%
    -0.4%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,550
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,350
    -1.1%
    3.5%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    -1.2%
    -1.4%
    Casselberry
    $1,090
    $1,300
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Lake Mary
    $1,330
    $1,600
    -1.3%
    -0.4%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    2.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

