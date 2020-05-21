All apartments in Winter Park
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:05 AM

Juno Winter Park

1305 Morgan Stanley Ave · (407) 413-8607
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1305 Morgan Stanley Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Juno Winter Park.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
pool
hot tub
key fob access
garage
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
clubhouse
conference room
dog grooming area
dog park
fire pit
game room
internet access
lobby
package receiving
pool table
yoga
Come home to a life of ease at Juno Winter Park. With a variety of studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom homes available, our apartments in Winter Park, FL have the perfect floorplan to suit your lifestyle. Each home will include gourmet kitchens that feature elegant details like quartz countertops and beautiful cabinetry, as well as spa-inspired bathrooms that offer a relaxing space. Throughout the community at our luxury apartments in Winter Park, FL, residents can enjoy the resort-style swimming pool and the panoramic Sky Deck that offers beautiful views of the city. Residents can find everything they need at our apartments for rent in Winter Park. Explore our community at Juno Winter Park. Come home to our Winter Park luxury apartments and schedule your visit today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Cable & Internet package: $99/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 non-refundable for the first animal; $350 for each additional animal
limit: 2
rent: $350 monthly per pet
restrictions: Excluded dog breeds include Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Bull Dog, American Pit Bull Terrier, American or Bull Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chinese Shar-Pei, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, Presa Canario, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Stafford Terrier, Chow, German Shepherd and any mix thereof. Letter required by Certified Veterinarian for proof of breed, weight, and required vaccinations.
Parking Details: false.
Storage Details: Storage unit $50-$150/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Juno Winter Park have any available units?
Juno Winter Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does Juno Winter Park have?
Some of Juno Winter Park's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Juno Winter Park currently offering any rent specials?
Juno Winter Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Juno Winter Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Juno Winter Park is pet friendly.
Does Juno Winter Park offer parking?
Yes, Juno Winter Park offers parking.
Does Juno Winter Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Juno Winter Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Juno Winter Park have a pool?
Yes, Juno Winter Park has a pool.
Does Juno Winter Park have accessible units?
No, Juno Winter Park does not have accessible units.
Does Juno Winter Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Juno Winter Park does not have units with dishwashers.
