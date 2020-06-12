213 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Winter Park, FL

Apartment List
$
Goldenrod
45 Units Available
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1107 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
$
42 Units Available
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
976 sqft
Great location for commuters close to highways 417, 408, and I-4. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, carport, pool, and playground.
52 Units Available
Juno Winter Park
1305 Morgan Stanley Ave, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1054 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment home community featuring a gym, a yoga studio, a resort-style pool with cabanas, and a bike storage and repair shop. The designer apartment homes feature plank flooring, walk-in closets and USB ports.
15 Units Available
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1098 sqft
Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community features pool, parking, and game room. Great location, close to Trader Joe's, dining options, and movie theater.
15 Units Available
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
974 sqft
Peaceful community with gated access, pristine pool and lovely Zen garden. Near Route 417, Route 408 and I-4, short drive to downtown Orlando. Easy walk to Full Sail University and Harbor Park.
$
16 Units Available
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1000 sqft
Luxurious unit amenities include private balcony, premium appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features volleyball court, fitness center and lighted tennis courts. Excellent location within walking distance to Full Sail University and Rollins College.
Goldenrod
10 Units Available
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1091 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite counters, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Fully equipped grounds feature pools, gym, business center and clubhouse. Ideal location close to all of the amenities of downtown Orlando.
$
6 Units Available
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
980 sqft
These apartments for rent in Orlando are close to Full Sail University and the University of Central Florida. Offering pet-friendly apartments one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, Summerlin at Winter Park envelops residents in convenience and fun.
$
3 Units Available
Park East Park Knowles
311 N. Knowles Avenue, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1250 sqft
A charming rental community offering studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, conveniently located in the heart of the City of Winter Park, just a few steps from Park Avenue, Rollins College, and boutique stores.
$
202 Units Available
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1213 sqft
Alexan Winter Park is an apartment community designed with you in mind, putting extra care into every detail. Details that make your living space an extension of you, with open floor plans and extra touches like keyless entry and USB outlets.
$
35 Units Available
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1022 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym, among other amenities. Walking distance from Winter Park Village.
$
142 Units Available
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1132 sqft
The Crown of Winter Park. Celebrate the power of possibilities. Signature details enhance grand features in expansive homes, all a promise to your heightened prosperity at Bainbridge Winter Park.
$
26 Units Available
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
949 sqft
Located just minutes from State Road 436, the East/West Expressway and The Greenway. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community features pool, bike storage, parking and clubhouse.
Goldenrod
6 Units Available
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1180 sqft
Close to Aloma Shopping Center and Wood Park. Spacious walk-in closets in all apartments. Residents have full access to an on-site gym and swimming pool. Community offers BBQ and picnic areas for outdoor dining.

1 Unit Available
1357 Indiana Avenue
1357 Indiana Ave, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1090 sqft
This 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom is located in the heart of Winter Park. Kitchen has granite counter tops with a 9 foot breakfast bar. Tile throughout the home. Master bedroom has a walking in closet. Laundry room with full size washer/dyer.

1 Unit Available
1410 Westchester Ave.
1410 Westchester Avenue, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1469 sqft
Updated Winter Park SF house with spacious secluded back yard. - Lovely, Updated 2brm 2ba Winter Park home with an additional studio/office/flex space with separate entrance. Large fenced back yard and private covered deck for entertaining.

1 Unit Available
644 N. Knowles Ave. #4
644 Knowles Avenue, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
988 sqft
Park Ave Convenience!!. - DOWNTOWN WINTER PARK!!! Brand New High Elegant Completely Remodeled Condo in downtown Winter park with golf views...

1 Unit Available
200 CAROLINA AVENUE
200 Carolina Avenue, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1151 sqft
Enjoy downtown living in this 4 building complex across from Central Park in Winter Park. Walk to shopping, dining, Farmer's Market and more! Lovely renovated condo in gated community with huge pool, clubhouse and tennis courts.

1 Unit Available
1500 GAY ROAD
1500 Gay Road, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1026 sqft
Lakefront Community on skiable Lake Killarney. Enjoy gorgeous lakefront sunset on Community Deck. swim year round in Community heated Pool. Close-in desirable location, walking distance to shopping, theaters, restaurants, close to 1-4 and 1.

1 Unit Available
200 SAINT ANDREWS BOULEVARD
200 Saint Andrews Boulevard, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
987 sqft
*AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!* See 3D virtual tour for a walk through of this precious home! If Winter Park living is what you're looking for, this is the place for you.

1 Unit Available
690 OSCEOLA AVENUE
690 Osceola Avenue, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1148 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1 2020 This 1148 square foot condo home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Lake Virginia Condominiums is located at 690 Osceola Avenue Winter Park, Florida. The community building’s lobby and exterior was recently remodeled.

1 Unit Available
315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE E
315 New England Avenue, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1605 sqft
A beautiful third floor unit in the Jewel of Winter Park with a private courtyard view! Villa Siena is located 2 blocks off Park Avenue and is within comfortable walking distance to Rollins College, upscale dining, and some of the finest boutique
Results within 1 mile of Winter Park
Colonial Town Center
47 Units Available
Linden Audubon Park
990 Warehouse Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1165 sqft
Lavish units have oversized windows and stainless steel appliances. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Exercise in the two-story gym. Located within walking distance of Orlando Fashion Square. Easy access to Cady Way Trail.
$
24 Units Available
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1089 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Now offering UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *See agent for details. 400 North is Maitland's newest luxury living experience.

Welcome to the June 2020 Winter Park Rent Report. Winter Park rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Winter Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Winter Park Rent Report. Winter Park rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Winter Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Winter Park rents decline sharply over the past month

Winter Park rents have declined 1.2% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Winter Park stand at $1,033 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,238 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Winter Park's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Winter Park over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Winter Springs has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,346, while one-bedrooms go for $1,124.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,251, while one-bedrooms go for $1,045.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,011; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.
    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,554; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Winter Park rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Winter Park, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Winter Park is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Winter Park's median two-bedroom rent of $1,238 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% decline in Winter Park.
    • While rents in Winter Park fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Charlotte (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Winter Park than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Winter Park.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,070
    $1,280
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Kissimmee
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.7%
    1.1%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    0.3%
    -0.3%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -2.7%
    Ocoee
    $1,240
    $1,480
    -2%
    -0.4%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,550
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,350
    -1.1%
    3.5%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    -1.2%
    -1.4%
    Casselberry
    $1,090
    $1,300
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Lake Mary
    $1,330
    $1,600
    -1.3%
    -0.4%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    2.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

