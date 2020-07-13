Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:37 AM

313 Apartments for rent in Winter Park, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Winter Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ...
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
45 Units Available
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,325
719 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1213 sqft
Alexan Winter Park is an apartment community designed with you in mind, putting extra care into every detail. Details that make your living space an extension of you, with open floor plans and extra touches like keyless entry and USB outlets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,163
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1200 sqft
Luxurious unit amenities include private balcony, premium appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features volleyball court, fitness center and lighted tennis courts. Excellent location within walking distance to Full Sail University and Rollins College.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
974 sqft
Peaceful community with gated access, pristine pool and lovely Zen garden. Near Route 417, Route 408 and I-4, short drive to downtown Orlando. Easy walk to Full Sail University and Harbor Park.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
$
60 Units Available
Goldenrod
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1399 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Goldenrod
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite counters, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Fully equipped grounds feature pools, gym, business center and clubhouse. Ideal location close to all of the amenities of downtown Orlando.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
128 Units Available
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,485
1441 sqft
The Crown of Winter Park. Celebrate the power of possibilities. Signature details enhance grand features in expansive homes, all a promise to your heightened prosperity at Bainbridge Winter Park.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
25 Units Available
Goldenrod
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,139
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,173
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
940 sqft
This property features lakeside studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments with six floorplans. Located just outside Orlando close to major highways, shops and restaurants. Community has tennis courts, hiking trails and playground.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
41 Units Available
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1270 sqft
Great location for commuters close to highways 417, 408, and I-4. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, carport, pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,313
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,166
1320 sqft
Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community features pool, parking, and game room. Great location, close to Trader Joe's, dining options, and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
26 Units Available
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1178 sqft
Located just minutes from State Road 436, the East/West Expressway and The Greenway. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community features pool, bike storage, parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 9 at 02:53pm
$
31 Units Available
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,200
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1022 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym, among other amenities. Walking distance from Winter Park Village.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 9 at 02:09pm
$
12 Units Available
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr., Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1000 sqft
Easy access to Highway 17, Lake Talmo, Longwood Lakes Shopping Center, Winter Springs Elementary. Amenities include: dog park, fitness center, lighted tennis and sport courts, natural fishing lake, two pools with sundeck, and spacious closets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 7 at 04:08pm
2 Units Available
Elon at Winter Park
712 Nicolet Avenue, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Elon Winter Park Apartments near the heart of Winter Park is the definition of peaceful living.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
The Lofts of Winter Park Village
520 N Orlando Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,316
842 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Winter Park Village with shopping and dining at your fingertips. Luxurious apartments with bathtubs, walk-in closets and laundry in-unit. Alarm system for added security.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 02:11pm
$
2 Units Available
Park East Park Knowles
311 N. Knowles Avenue, Winter Park, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,255
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming rental community offering studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, conveniently located in the heart of the City of Winter Park, just a few steps from Park Avenue, Rollins College, and boutique stores.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Goldenrod
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
Close to Aloma Shopping Center and Wood Park. Spacious walk-in closets in all apartments. Residents have full access to an on-site gym and swimming pool. Community offers BBQ and picnic areas for outdoor dining.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1357 Indiana Avenue
1357 Indiana Ave, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1090 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Duplex in Winter Park!! - This 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom is located in the heart of Winter Park. Kitchen has granite counter tops with a 9 foot breakfast bar. Tile throughout the home. Master bedroom has a walking in closet.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2630 Lafayette Avenue
2630 Lafayette Avenue, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
2630 Lafayette Avenue Available 09/15/20 ADORABLE HOME IN WINTER PARK (Orange) - THIS HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN UNTIL MID SEPTEMBER.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
644 N. Knowles Ave. #4
644 Knowles Avenue, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
988 sqft
Park Ave Convenience!!. - DOWNTOWN WINTER PARK!!! Brand New High Elegant Completely Remodeled Condo in downtown Winter park with golf views...

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1250 Woodmere Drive
1250 Woodmere Drive, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
3606 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1250 Woodmere Drive Available 08/12/20 Gorgeous 3/3.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1212 Aloma Ave
1212 Aloma Avenue, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
450 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Cozy Space in the Heart of Winter Park - Property Id: 310286 Fully furnished, Beautiful & very private garage apartment just steps from downtown Winter Park. Remodeled with Stainless appliances and wood floors.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2126 Albert Lee Pkwy
2126 Albert Lee Parkway, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1187 sqft
Renovated 3/2 in Winter Park - Updated Single Family Home in Winter Park! Refinished Hardwood Floors throughout; Kitchen features Cherry Cabinets and Granite Countertops. Large, Fenced, Landscaped Yard (Lawn Care Included) with patio.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Windsong
1768 ELIZABETHS WALK
1768 Elizabeth's Walk, Winter Park, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,888
2986 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease at the Windsong community in Winter Park. Beautifully designed custom home nicely situated on a quiet cul-de-sac. Available for short term lease ending May 2021.This 5 bedroom, 3.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
1695 Lee Road - 1, A105
1695 Lee Road, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
HURRY AVAILABLE NOW!!! Stunning two bed one bath first -floor apartment. The kitchen brings black appliances oak cabinets and new title floors. From the living room to the dining room and throughout the hall into the two bedrooms.
City Guide for Winter Park, FL

Welcome to Winter Park! This Central Florida city has a suburban feel and a variety of rentals to satisfy your every need. So why not take a gander at these listings? Let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

Having trouble with Craigslist Winter Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Winter Park is located about seven miles north of Orlando, and can, at times, feel a bit like a suburb of the larger city. Though many Winter Park residents commute to Orlando for work, shopping and play, you’ll find plenty to do within city limits. For instance, there is a great shopping district in the Park Avenue area of town that attracts residents and visitors alike.

Originally established as a resort town, Winter Park now has many year-round residents and city attractions. Though Winter Park is landlocked, you’re a short 40-mile drive from the beach and the Kennedy Space Center. A number of lakes surround the city, making for great fishing and boating during the mild spring or hot summer seasons.

Overall, Winter Park is a pleasant city to live in.You’ll be able to find a variety of options that suit your every need. For instance, great furnished apartments and studio apartments are available in many larger complexes, and short term leases aren’t too hard to come by.

East of downtown you’ll find a lot of new development in condominiums and townhomes with tons of amenities, including gyms, pools and clubhouses. These luxury rentals can carry a price tag of $900 to $1100. However, the eastern portion of town near the hospital and Ward Park has some more affordable options. You can occasionally find apartments in smaller complexes with fewer amenities, generally ranging from $800 to $1000 for a two bedroom.

You can find rental homes throughout most suburban neighborhoods of Winter Park, however, the southeastern portion of town has developments with rental home specials. Two bedroom rental homes generally range from $900 to $1100.

If you’re relocating to Winter Park with a furry friend, you shouldn’t have too much trouble securing a pet-friendly apartment. Some landlords may limit the size or number of your pets, but overall you’ll be able to find a home for Fido or Fluffy without too much hassle.

So welcome to Winter Park! Enjoy all the amenities of this former resort city! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Winter Park, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Winter Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

