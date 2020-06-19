4634 MAPLETREE LOOP.

Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio!