3 bedroom apartments
109 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wesley Chapel, FL
8 Units Available
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1409 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT CYPRESS POINTSetting new standards for luxury living, The Columns at Cypress Point combines the perfect location with first class service and amenities found only in the finest of apartment homes.
28 Units Available
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1327 sqft
Luxury amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers access to pool, tennis court, and pool table. Located close to Highway 56 and shopping and restaurants of Wesley Chapel.
50 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1405 sqft
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Seven Oaks
Contact for Availability
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Bay windows, crown molding, dual kitchen sinks and updated finishes shine at this luxury complex in sunny Wesley Chapel, FL. Garden tubs and wood-burning fireplaces are available in some units.
172 Units Available
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1447 sqft
Enjoy Wesley Chapel living at Parc at Wesley Chapel. You'll find this community on Post Oak Blvd in Wesley Chapel. Let the professional leasing staff show you everything this community has in store.
Bay at Cypress Creek
1 Unit Available
26527 Castleview Way
26527 Castleview Way, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1545 sqft
26527 Castleview Way Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3/2.5 Townhouse - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage townhouse in the gated community of The Bay at Cypress Creek.
Chapel Pines
1 Unit Available
30146 Rattana Court
30146 Rattana Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1292 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
32685 Dashel palm ln
32685 Dashel Palm Ln, Wesley Chapel, FL
Beautiful Brand New Home! - New Construction, two-story home includes a spacious kitchen the living and dining area are open, a powder bath, plenty of closets space, Upstairs, the large owners suite includes a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom
1 Unit Available
3289 Gentle Dell Ct.
3289 Gentle Dell Ct, Wesley Chapel, FL
Newer 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, loft plus den townhome in Wesley Chapel - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, loft plus den townhome located in the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch. Home is located on a cul-de-sac flanked by ponds.
1 Unit Available
28546 Tranquil Lake Circle
28546 Tranquil Lake Cir, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2319 sqft
Sophisticated 3BR/2.5BA Townhome at the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautiful Almost NEW, upscale, townhome in the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch community. Maintenance free, Lawn service included.
1 Unit Available
7718 Tuscan Bay Circle
7718 Tuscan Bay Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL
5 Bedroom in Epperson Ranch South !!! - This 5 bedroom, 2 1/5 bathroom Epperson Ranch South home is amazing! This is the community with the amazing lagoon pool !!! 100/100 high speed internet is included with your rent and SO MUCH MORE !!!! Sorry
1 Unit Available
3105 HILLIARD DRIVE
3105 Hilliard Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2019 Newly Construction!!! Great school!! Paved driveway!! Conservation view!! Resort Clubhouse!! Stainless steel Appliances !! Granit countertop!! GORGEOUS 4 beds + 3bath/3car garage offers 2724 Sqft, upgrade beautiful single-story home!!
1 Unit Available
1811 Sweetbroom Cir
1811 Sweetbroom Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1600 sqft
Beautiful property in North Tampa/Wesley Chapel area, just 5 min to the Tampa Premium Outlets, 20-min drive to USF/Moffitt & 40 min to Downtown. This is a large, 3-story townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a bonus office den.
Palm Cove
1 Unit Available
7646 Armonk Ln
7646 Armonk Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
Please call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498 for qualifications and showing instructions. HOME AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN AUGUST 2020. This home is in the highly sought after community of Palm Cove in Wesley Chapel.
Williamsburg West
1 Unit Available
1819 Thornwood Ct
1819 Thornwood Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home centrally located in Wesley Chapel. The whole home feature tile flooring! Enter to the spacious living room dining room combination and continue on to the kitchen featuring a breakfast bar.
Bridgewater
1 Unit Available
6911 Sotra St
6911 Sotra Street, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedroom / 2 Bath - Single family home located in Bridgewater of Pasco County! This home features a great floor plan with a formal living / dining room combo, open kitchen with center island overlooking family room, spacious master bedroom with
Eloian
1 Unit Available
30929 Eloian Dr
30929 Eloian Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
This beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom/2 bath + Bonus room home. Feels like you live in the country yet close to everything in Wesley Chapel/Zephyrhills with mature shade trees scattered throughout this massive yard.
Bridgewater
1 Unit Available
31032 Stone Arch Ave
31032 Stone Arch Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1632 sqft
GREAT BRIDGEWATER COMMUNITY/ WATERFRONT HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED- 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM WATERFRONT HOME. FROM THE BEAUTIFUL FOYER AT THE ENTRYWAY YOU SEE THE OPEN & SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM WITH A FORMAL DINING ROOM OFF TO THE SIDE.
1 Unit Available
1881 HOVENWEEP ROAD
1881 Hovenweep Road, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1673 sqft
Just bring your personal items, this recently built SMART townhome is ready for move-in completely furnished 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths with a one car garage.
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
4632 Coachford Drive
4632 Coachford Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL
Modern in every way, this four bedroom three bath home offers state of the art technology, energy efficient lighting and appliances, a contemporary open floor plan, a light and bright color palette of creams and grays and a spacious feel.
Seven Oaks
1 Unit Available
2945 WILLOWLEAF LANE
2945 Willowleaf Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1691 sqft
Beautiful 3/2.5 Townhome with Loft in desirable gated community of Silverleaf in Seven Oaks. Corner unit, screened lanai. Great schools, walking distance to Advent Health Hospital and Wiregrass Mall. Highly rated schools.
Seven Oaks
1 Unit Available
26809 STILLBROOK DRIVE
26809 Stillbrook Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2260 sqft
Two story home in Seven Oaks! Wonderful open floor plan with kitchen open to the family room. Separate formal living or dining room, huge family room, sliding glass doors leading to the back yard.
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
30809 PROUT COURT
30809 Prout Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1626 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1626 sq ft Villa located in the gated community of Whitlock at Meadow Pointe! Nestled on a cul-de-sac and backing up to conservation, you will enjoy the privacy and tranquility of the location.
1 Unit Available
1814 TALLULAH TERRACE
1814 Tallulah Terrace, Wesley Chapel, FL
Beautiful almost new 4/3/2 in highly desired Union Park~This is a CalAtlantic, Marco open floor-plan w/a 3 way split as it is a true 4 bedroom and 3 full baths! Ceramic tile throughout except bedrooms.
