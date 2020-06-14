Apartment List
/
FL
/
wesley chapel
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:54 PM

60 Apartments for rent in Wesley Chapel, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wesley Chapel renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
48 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,143
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1405 sqft
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
171 Units Available
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard, Wesley Chapel, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1139 sqft
Enjoy Wesley Chapel living at Parc at Wesley Chapel. You'll find this community on Post Oak Blvd in Wesley Chapel. Let the professional leasing staff show you everything this community has in store.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bay at Cypress Creek
1 Unit Available
26527 Castleview Way
26527 Castleview Way, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1545 sqft
26527 Castleview Way Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3/2.5 Townhouse - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage townhouse in the gated community of The Bay at Cypress Creek.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
31225 Shaker Cir
31225 Shaker Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1703 sqft
Call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498. AVAILABLE JUNE 2020. This very nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom villa includes a separate Den/office and separate dining area with a 2 car attached garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
29547 Benjamin Dr
29547 Benjamin Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
684 sqft
Beautiful Semi-furnished 2 bedroom/1 bath corner lot home. Furnished the home is $1,200, Unfurnished its $1,000. This wonderful home offers spacious bedrooms and a very bright living area. Updated kitchen with tons of cabinet space.

1 of 25

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
30846 White Bird Ave
30846 White Bird Avenue, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1711 sqft
Spectacular 4 bed/2 bath with Bonus loft in Country Walk! Spacious Conservation Lot! Upon entering the home, you will see stunning wood floors. The great room has a perfect pass through to the kitchen, ideal for entertaining.

1 of 27

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Wesley Pointe
1 Unit Available
28612 SEASHELL COURT
28612 Seashell Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1158 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Wesley Pointe. Washer and dryer included, fenced yard, split bedroom floor plan, high ceilings, 2 car garage and wood flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Wesley Chapel

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
8955 IRON OAK AVENUE
8955 Iron Oak Avenue, Pebble Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1470 sqft
Gated community centrally located in New Tampa. This pristine 3 bedroom townhome overlooks a serene pond view.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
19239 Stone Hedge Dr
19239 Stone Hedge Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1750 sqft
Exceptional 1750 sq ft. end unit with 2 car garage. Ready for immediate occupancy. Upscale KBar Ranch community includes clubhouse and pool access.
Results within 5 miles of Wesley Chapel
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
10 Units Available
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1389 sqft
The Village at Terra Bella is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and easy access to I-75 and downtown Tampa.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
West Meadows
14 Units Available
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1449 sqft
Newly upgraded homes now feature fireplaces, granite worktops, walk-in closets, patios and more. Close to Nature Reserve and Cypress Creek, with I-75 providing easy access to both north and south Florida.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
10 Units Available
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Can't beat amenity package: resort-style pool, tennis court, and 24-hour fitness center to name a few. Interiors are stylishly appointed with crown molding, hardwood floors, and screened-in verandas. Convenient access to I-75.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
West Meadows
24 Units Available
Portofino
8702 New Tampa Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1380 sqft
Modern homes with fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Bike storage available. Lots of amenities, including a tennis court, playground, and cyber cafe. Near I-275 and I-75.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
Tampa Palms
11 Units Available
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1397 sqft
A PERFECT PLACE FOR MODERN LIVING\nWe are renovating our apartment homes to provide an even better community for our wonderful residents! Schedule an appointment to stop by and view our new Shaker-style, soft-close, solid wood cabinetry and our
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Pebble Creek Village
8 Units Available
Links at Pebble Creek
18940 Pebble Links Cir, Pebble Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1188 sqft
Sweeping views of the Pebble Creek Golf Course. Shopping and restaurants located a short drive away. Spacious apartments have walk-in closets, soaking tubs and plush carpet.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
City Of Zephyrhills
1 Unit Available
5552 8th St
5552 8th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
CUTE Downtown Zhills 2BR/1BA! Laminate Wood Floors, NO APPLICATION FEE! - Laminate Wood Floors Throughout the Main Living Area and Bedrooms. Front Porch w/Utility Shed Out Back for Storage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
37218 Kossik Road
37218 Kossik Road, Pasadena Hills, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
SHOWPIECE COUNTRY HOME 5BR/3BA w/3000 sq ft Deck! 1.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
20225 Still Wind Dr
20225 Still Wind Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2865 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home overlooking a spacious backyard and conservation view in Easton Park. The large entry foyer leads you into the great room with adjacent dining space.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Cory Lake Isles
1 Unit Available
10521 CANARY ISLE DRIVE
10521 Canary Isle Drive, Tampa, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
3111 sqft
Beautiful & spacious home in the guard gated resort like community of Cory Lake Isles. Designer touches throughout. Volume ceilings with many built ins.

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Arbor Green
1 Unit Available
10150 WHISPER POINTE DRIVE
10150 Whisper Pointe Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2073 sqft
Spectacular OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A GREAT FULLY FURNISHED HOME; guard/gated property at Arbor Greene in New Tampa; with 2,073 Sf, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths; this is a 2 car-garage home, the large open remodeled Kitchen features has raised panel cabinetry

1 of 27

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Heritage Isles
1 Unit Available
18135 SANDY POINTE DRIVE
18135 Sandy Pointe Drive, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2880 sqft
Large family? Need space? Look no further! Your dream rental is here! Located in the resort style golf community of Heritage Isles, this 4 bedroom 2.
Results within 10 miles of Wesley Chapel
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
16 Units Available
Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,247
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1324 sqft
LIVE EXTRAORDINARY. LIVE TAPESTRY LAKE PARK. NOW LEASING – CALL TODAY! Tapestry Lake Park is a luxury apartment community located in Lutz, Florida. Featuring one, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
72 Units Available
Sunstone Palms
12702 University Club Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$790
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1293 sqft
An Floridian paradise in the heart of Tampa. Enjoy the sunshine at the two pools, playground, picnic areas and grilling stations. 1-3 bedroom apartment homes with energy-efficient appliances make this spot just about perfect.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
28 Units Available
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,416
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1313 sqft
Just a few minutes from Bruce B. Downs Shopping Center and the Tampa Premium outlets off I-75. Luxury homes featuring wood flooring, ample storage, and lots of upgraded finishes. On-site pool and resident lounge.
City Guide for Wesley Chapel, FL

Located in the shadow of Tampa Bay, Wesley Chapel, Florida offers all the big city amenities, including two major regional malls, yet it's also rural enough for horseback riding and hiking.

As part of the Tampa Bay area, Wesley Chapel has a lot going for it. With a population of 44,092 (2010 Census), it's got a sophisticated city center with two mega malls, The Shops at Wiregrass and The Grove. Yet, once you get outside the commercial district, you'll find a funky rural vibe in many of the neighborhoods. In fact, don't be surprised if you see locals on horseback in places like Palm Cove, a neighborhood that's within walking distance of city amenities. With its beautiful parks and nature preserves, Wesley Chapel may seem like a great place to relax (and it is), but it's also a thriving little metropolis that's right in the shadow of big city Tampa, which is just half an hour away. You'll find a thriving business community chock-full of nationally-known realtors (hey, it's Florida), banks, retailers and service providers, but there's still an underlying casual vibe that's incredibly rewarding if you're used to a bustling big city environment. It's a place where you can have a rich full life, with time to breathe along the way. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Wesley Chapel, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wesley Chapel renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel 3 BedroomsWesley Chapel Accessible ApartmentsWesley Chapel Apartments under $1,000Wesley Chapel Apartments under $1,100
Wesley Chapel Apartments with BalconyWesley Chapel Apartments with GarageWesley Chapel Apartments with GymWesley Chapel Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWesley Chapel Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWesley Chapel Apartments with ParkingWesley Chapel Apartments with Pool
Wesley Chapel Apartments with Washer-DryerWesley Chapel Cheap PlacesWesley Chapel Dog Friendly ApartmentsWesley Chapel Furnished ApartmentsWesley Chapel Luxury PlacesWesley Chapel Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa