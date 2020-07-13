All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks

Open Now until 5pm
2300 Guards St · (813) 803-6533
Location

2300 Guards St, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 months AGO

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath A

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath B

$1,115

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath A

$1,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath B

$1,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath A

$1,245

2 Bed · 2 Bath

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath B

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath B

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windsor Club at Seven Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
hot tub
internet access
media room
online portal
package receiving
playground
volleyball court
Exceptional country club living in Greater Tampa's most prestigious master planned community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 pet fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25 monthly pet rent
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Detached Garage: $105/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windsor Club at Seven Oaks have any available units?
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,100, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,195, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,500. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Windsor Club at Seven Oaks have?
Some of Windsor Club at Seven Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsor Club at Seven Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windsor Club at Seven Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Windsor Club at Seven Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Windsor Club at Seven Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Windsor Club at Seven Oaks offers parking.
Does Windsor Club at Seven Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Windsor Club at Seven Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsor Club at Seven Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Windsor Club at Seven Oaks has a pool.
Does Windsor Club at Seven Oaks have accessible units?
No, Windsor Club at Seven Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Windsor Club at Seven Oaks have units with dishwashers?
No, Windsor Club at Seven Oaks does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Windsor Club at Seven Oaks have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Windsor Club at Seven Oaks has units with air conditioning.
