Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Detached Garage: $105/month.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Windsor Club at Seven Oaks have any available units?
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,100, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,195, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,500. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Windsor Club at Seven Oaks have?
Some of Windsor Club at Seven Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsor Club at Seven Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windsor Club at Seven Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Windsor Club at Seven Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Windsor Club at Seven Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Windsor Club at Seven Oaks offers parking.
Does Windsor Club at Seven Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Windsor Club at Seven Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsor Club at Seven Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Windsor Club at Seven Oaks has a pool.
Does Windsor Club at Seven Oaks have accessible units?
No, Windsor Club at Seven Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Windsor Club at Seven Oaks have units with dishwashers?
No, Windsor Club at Seven Oaks does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Windsor Club at Seven Oaks have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Windsor Club at Seven Oaks has units with air conditioning.