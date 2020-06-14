150 Apartments for rent in Wesley Chapel, FL with garage
1 of 33
1 of 12
1 of 18
1 of 19
1 of 7
1 of 18
1 of 27
1 of 11
1 of 11
1 of 11
1 of 29
1 of 35
1 of 28
1 of 47
1 of 10
1 of 6
1 of 26
1 of 16
1 of 26
1 of 17
1 of 19
1 of 26
1 of 33
1 of 25
Located in the shadow of Tampa Bay, Wesley Chapel, Florida offers all the big city amenities, including two major regional malls, yet it's also rural enough for horseback riding and hiking.
As part of the Tampa Bay area, Wesley Chapel has a lot going for it. With a population of 44,092 (2010 Census), it's got a sophisticated city center with two mega malls, The Shops at Wiregrass and The Grove. Yet, once you get outside the commercial district, you'll find a funky rural vibe in many of the neighborhoods. In fact, don't be surprised if you see locals on horseback in places like Palm Cove, a neighborhood that's within walking distance of city amenities. With its beautiful parks and nature preserves, Wesley Chapel may seem like a great place to relax (and it is), but it's also a thriving little metropolis that's right in the shadow of big city Tampa, which is just half an hour away. You'll find a thriving business community chock-full of nationally-known realtors (hey, it's Florida), banks, retailers and service providers, but there's still an underlying casual vibe that's incredibly rewarding if you're used to a bustling big city environment. It's a place where you can have a rich full life, with time to breathe along the way. See more
Wesley Chapel apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.