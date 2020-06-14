Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 AM

150 Apartments for rent in Wesley Chapel, FL with garage

Wesley Chapel apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
47 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1405 sqft
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
28 Units Available
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1327 sqft
Luxury amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers access to pool, tennis court, and pool table. Located close to Highway 56 and shopping and restaurants of Wesley Chapel.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Palm Cove
1 Unit Available
7646 Armonk Ln
7646 Armonk Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Please call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498 for qualifications and showing instructions. HOME AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN AUGUST 2020. This home is in the highly sought after community of Palm Cove in Wesley Chapel.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
31225 Shaker Cir
31225 Shaker Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1703 sqft
Call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498. AVAILABLE JUNE 2020. This very nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom villa includes a separate Den/office and separate dining area with a 2 car attached garage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Bridgewater
1 Unit Available
6911 Sotra St
6911 Sotra Street, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1979 sqft
4 Bedroom / 2 Bath - Single family home located in Bridgewater of Pasco County! This home features a great floor plan with a formal living / dining room combo, open kitchen with center island overlooking family room, spacious master bedroom with

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
30105 Mossbank Dr
30105 Mossbank Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1290 sqft
Meadow Pointe TH, pool commuity, Mediterranean TH in Tullamore, gated community, one car garage, Corian counter tops, maple cabinets, screened alani overlooks conservation area, upstairs laundry room

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Eloian
1 Unit Available
30929 Eloian Dr
30929 Eloian Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
This beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom/2 bath + Bonus room home. Feels like you live in the country yet close to everything in Wesley Chapel/Zephyrhills with mature shade trees scattered throughout this massive yard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Bridgewater
1 Unit Available
31032 Stone Arch Ave
31032 Stone Arch Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1632 sqft
GREAT BRIDGEWATER COMMUNITY/ WATERFRONT HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED- 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM WATERFRONT HOME. FROM THE BEAUTIFUL FOYER AT THE ENTRYWAY YOU SEE THE OPEN & SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM WITH A FORMAL DINING ROOM OFF TO THE SIDE.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Seven Oaks
1 Unit Available
26848 SHOREGRASS DRIVE
26848 Shoregrass Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2508 sqft
Enjoy this luxurious 4BR/3BA/3-car garage, custom window treatments, wood shutters, and professional tropical landscaping, all in the beautiful community of Seven Oaks! A formal dining room offers tier ceiling and a decorative arched cut-out in wall

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28546 Tranquil Lake Circle
28546 Tranquil Lake Cir, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2319 sqft
Sophisticated 3BR/2.5BA Townhome at the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautiful Almost NEW, upscale, townhome in the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch community. Maintenance free, Lawn service included.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bay at Cypress Creek
1 Unit Available
26527 Castleview Way
26527 Castleview Way, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1545 sqft
26527 Castleview Way Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3/2.5 Townhouse - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage townhouse in the gated community of The Bay at Cypress Creek.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
30832 SUMMER SUN LOOP
30832 Summer Sun Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1672 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. DISCLOSURE: One or more photo(s) was virtually staged. Exclusive living awaits in this single story, one year young home in the new Epperson Crystal Lagoon community.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
28737 CROOKED STICK COURT
28737 Crooked Stick Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2471 sqft
This well maintained single family home is in The Arbors Village in Meadow Pointe I. House has a 3 CAR GARAGE with 4 LARGE BEDROOMS PLUS A DEN.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3105 HILLIARD DRIVE
3105 Hilliard Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2716 sqft
2019 Newly Construction!!! Great school!! Paved driveway!! Conservation view!! Resort Clubhouse!! Stainless steel Appliances !! Granit countertop!! GORGEOUS 4 beds + 3bath/3car garage offers 2724 Sqft, upgrade beautiful single-story home!!

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1881 HOVENWEEP ROAD
1881 Hovenweep Road, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1673 sqft
Just bring your personal items, this recently built SMART townhome is ready for move-in completely furnished 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths with a one car garage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Seven Oaks
1 Unit Available
2945 WILLOWLEAF LANE
2945 Willowleaf Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1691 sqft
Beautiful 3/2.5 Townhome with Loft in desirable gated community of Silverleaf in Seven Oaks. Corner unit, screened lanai. Great schools, walking distance to Advent Health Hospital and Wiregrass Mall. Highly rated schools.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Seven Oaks
1 Unit Available
26809 STILLBROOK DRIVE
26809 Stillbrook Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2260 sqft
Two story home in Seven Oaks! Wonderful open floor plan with kitchen open to the family room. Separate formal living or dining room, huge family room, sliding glass doors leading to the back yard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Saddle Creek Manor
1 Unit Available
5226 BLUE ROAN WAY
5226 Blue Roan Way, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
Gorgeous townhome in gated Saddle Creek just west of I-75 and SR 54 in Wesley Chapel. Close to The Premium Outlet Mall , The Groves, and The Cypress Creek Town Center. Great restaurants too. This spacious 2/2 split plan is light and airy.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1814 TALLULAH TERRACE
1814 Tallulah Terrace, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1900 sqft
Beautiful almost new 4/3/2 in highly desired Union Park~This is a CalAtlantic, Marco open floor-plan w/a 3 way split as it is a true 4 bedroom and 3 full baths! Ceramic tile throughout except bedrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1789 HOVENWEEP ROAD
1789 Hovenweep Road, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1673 sqft
Great townhome for rent in Union Park Community. Washer, Dryer and HIGH SPEED INTERNET are included with the rent. The home has one car garage and two-car driveway so you could use the garage for storage.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
30653 Tremont Drive
30653 Tremont Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
1848 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,848 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
28514 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE
28514 Tranquil Lake Cir, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1801 sqft
Video tour available. For Rent - available May 1. Sorry no pets! Upscale, end-unit townhome in the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch community. Woods view. Maintenance free, Lawn service included.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1853 HOVENWEEP ROAD
1853 Hovenweep Road, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1673 sqft
New Construction. This two story, all concrete block constructed townhome has an open concept downstairs that includes a large open kitchen, a powder room, and a large family room that overlooks a covered lanai.

1 of 25

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
30846 White Bird Ave
30846 White Bird Avenue, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1711 sqft
Spectacular 4 bed/2 bath with Bonus loft in Country Walk! Spacious Conservation Lot! Upon entering the home, you will see stunning wood floors. The great room has a perfect pass through to the kitchen, ideal for entertaining.
City Guide for Wesley Chapel, FL

Located in the shadow of Tampa Bay, Wesley Chapel, Florida offers all the big city amenities, including two major regional malls, yet it's also rural enough for horseback riding and hiking.

As part of the Tampa Bay area, Wesley Chapel has a lot going for it. With a population of 44,092 (2010 Census), it's got a sophisticated city center with two mega malls, The Shops at Wiregrass and The Grove. Yet, once you get outside the commercial district, you'll find a funky rural vibe in many of the neighborhoods. In fact, don't be surprised if you see locals on horseback in places like Palm Cove, a neighborhood that's within walking distance of city amenities. With its beautiful parks and nature preserves, Wesley Chapel may seem like a great place to relax (and it is), but it's also a thriving little metropolis that's right in the shadow of big city Tampa, which is just half an hour away. You'll find a thriving business community chock-full of nationally-known realtors (hey, it's Florida), banks, retailers and service providers, but there's still an underlying casual vibe that's incredibly rewarding if you're used to a bustling big city environment. It's a place where you can have a rich full life, with time to breathe along the way. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Wesley Chapel, FL

Wesley Chapel apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

