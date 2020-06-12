/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 AM
104 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Wesley Chapel, FL
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
50 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1101 sqft
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
29 Units Available
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1100 sqft
Luxury amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers access to pool, tennis court, and pool table. Located close to Highway 56 and shopping and restaurants of Wesley Chapel.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
174 Units Available
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1139 sqft
Enjoy Wesley Chapel living at Parc at Wesley Chapel. You'll find this community on Post Oak Blvd in Wesley Chapel. Let the professional leasing staff show you everything this community has in store.
Last updated August 22 at 09:45pm
Seven Oaks
Contact for Availability
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Bay windows, crown molding, dual kitchen sinks and updated finishes shine at this luxury complex in sunny Wesley Chapel, FL. Garden tubs and wood-burning fireplaces are available in some units.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
31225 Shaker Cir
31225 Shaker Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1703 sqft
Call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498. AVAILABLE JUNE 2020. This very nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom villa includes a separate Den/office and separate dining area with a 2 car attached garage.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Saddlebrook
1 Unit Available
5420 Lady Bug Ln #1
5420 Lady Bug Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1221 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM IN SADDLEBROOK !!! - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom in gated Saddlebrook. Carport, fireplace, full appliance package including full sized washer and dryer and MORE !!! Sorry, no pets per the owner.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
1136 Sleepy Oak Dr.
1136 Sleepy Oak Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1570 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOUSE- 2/3* bedroom 2.5 bath - Meadow Pointe, 2/3 bedroom, 2.5 bath fully furnished townhouse. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, all appliances included. Located in Wesley Chapel community.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Saddle Creek Manor
1 Unit Available
5226 BLUE ROAN WAY
5226 Blue Roan Way, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
Gorgeous townhome in gated Saddle Creek just west of I-75 and SR 54 in Wesley Chapel. Close to The Premium Outlet Mall , The Groves, and The Cypress Creek Town Center. Great restaurants too. This spacious 2/2 split plan is light and airy.
Results within 1 mile of Wesley Chapel
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
20430 Berrywood Ln
20430 Berrywood Lane, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1088 sqft
Call Sue Wedig @ 813-712-8498 to see this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in the Hammocks. AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020. Built in 2012 by Lennar this is a very nice clean home. Both bedrooms upstairs with their own bath.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
8528 Sandpiper Ridge Ave
8528 Sandpiper Ridge Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1511 sqft
Beautiful 2 story townhome 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom 2 car garage Community has 2 Pools and a fitness center
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
31209 GOSSAMER WAY
31209 Gossamer Way, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1178 sqft
Well kept 2 bed / 2.5 bath townhome located within a Meadow Pointe gated community. The kitchen boasts a large pantry, granite counter tops, ceramic tile floors, 42 inch cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
1306 DENMAN COURT
1306 Denman Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1240 sqft
Well maintained 2/2.5 townhome located on the back private street in the gated subdivision of Charlesworth in Meadow Pointe.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Fairway Village
1 Unit Available
5339 SAND CRANE COURT
5339 Sand Crane Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1881 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME IN BEAUTIFUL RESORT SETTING WITH MANY AMENITIES. UPSCALE FURNISHINGS AND TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES. KING BED IN MASTER BEDROOM ALSO A KING BED IN GUEST BEDROOM. LARGE MASTER BATH WITH SHOWER NO TUBS.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
8525 TRAIL WIND DRIVE
8525 Trail Wind Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1173 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in great location. Close to Wire Grass Mall, the Outlet Mall, hospitals, and shopping galore, yet tucked into a quiet neighborhood surrounded by conservation. Easy access to I75. New carpet and fresh paint.
Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
8519 TRAIL WIND DRIVE
8519 Trail Wind Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1008 sqft
2 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms, located in The Hammocks community. Very private gated community of town homes with their own pool and Gym. The kitchen has a granite counter top that opens to the dining-living room area.
Results within 5 miles of Wesley Chapel
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Pebble Creek Village
9 Units Available
Links at Pebble Creek
18940 Pebble Links Cir, Pebble Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1188 sqft
Sweeping views of the Pebble Creek Golf Course. Shopping and restaurants located a short drive away. Spacious apartments have walk-in closets, soaking tubs and plush carpet.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Meadows
15 Units Available
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1180 sqft
Newly upgraded homes now feature fireplaces, granite worktops, walk-in closets, patios and more. Close to Nature Reserve and Cypress Creek, with I-75 providing easy access to both north and south Florida.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Hunters Green
12 Units Available
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1167 sqft
Luxury community surrounded by natural beauty near University of South Florida and I-75. On-site amenities include playground, clubhouse, pool and conference room. Lots of storage, trash valet service and bike storage available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1235 sqft
Can't beat amenity package: resort-style pool, tennis court, and 24-hour fitness center to name a few. Interiors are stylishly appointed with crown molding, hardwood floors, and screened-in verandas. Convenient access to I-75.
Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
10 Units Available
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1141 sqft
The Village at Terra Bella is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and easy access to I-75 and downtown Tampa.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Meadows
26 Units Available
Portofino
8702 New Tampa Blvd, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1186 sqft
Modern homes with fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Bike storage available. Lots of amenities, including a tennis court, playground, and cyber cafe. Near I-275 and I-75.
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
Tampa Palms
11 Units Available
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1283 sqft
A PERFECT PLACE FOR MODERN LIVING\nWe are renovating our apartment homes to provide an even better community for our wonderful residents! Schedule an appointment to stop by and view our new Shaker-style, soft-close, solid wood cabinetry and our
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1129 sqft
Your search for apartments in Zephyrhills, FL is over.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Tampa Palms
1 Unit Available
17102 Carrington Park Dr Apt 322
17102 Carrington Park Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1032 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bath with a one car garage in the Jade at Tampa Palms. Maintenance free living with easy access to Bruce B. Downs, I-75, shopping, dining and entertainment.
