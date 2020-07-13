/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:29 PM
171 Apartments for rent in Wesley Chapel, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
28 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
13 Units Available
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1409 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT CYPRESS POINTSetting new standards for luxury living, The Columns at Cypress Point combines the perfect location with first class service and amenities found only in the finest of apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
25 Units Available
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,154
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1327 sqft
Luxury amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers access to pool, tennis court, and pool table. Located close to Highway 56 and shopping and restaurants of Wesley Chapel.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
146 Units Available
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard, Wesley Chapel, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,340
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1139 sqft
Enjoy Wesley Chapel living at Parc at Wesley Chapel. You'll find this community on Post Oak Blvd in Wesley Chapel. Let the professional leasing staff show you everything this community has in store.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated August 22 at 09:45pm
Contact for Availability
Seven Oaks
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Bay windows, crown molding, dual kitchen sinks and updated finishes shine at this luxury complex in sunny Wesley Chapel, FL. Garden tubs and wood-burning fireplaces are available in some units.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Saddle Creek Manor
27610 Pleasure Ride Loop
27610 Pleasure Ride Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1176 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with 1 car garage! Look in Description for the Virtual Tour! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with 1 car garage.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
1136 Sleepy Oak Dr.
1136 Sleepy Oak Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1570 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOUSE- 2/3* bedroom 2.5 bath - Meadow Pointe, 2/3 bedroom, 2.5 bath fully furnished townhouse. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, all appliances included. Located in Wesley Chapel community.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
30046 Granda Hills Court
30046 Granda Hills Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1184 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2029911 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
31216 Chatterly Drive
31216 Chatterly Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
2080 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Seven Oaks
27417 SILVER THATCH DRIVE
27417 Silver Thatch Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2643 sqft
Amazing POOL home in the GATED section of Seven Oaks with LAWN CARE, PEST CONTROL and POOL CARE ALL INCLUDED! Don't miss this much sought after opportunity to rent a custom styled POOL home in a GATED and thriving community with lots of open floor
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 11:33am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
31404 Philmar Ln
31404 Philmar Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1598 sqft
Meadow Pointe Heatherstone Community beautiful 3/2 with 1598 Sq.Ft. is ready for a new Tenant. Neutral colors through out spacious living room with high volume and vaulted ceilings, open layout.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1841 Bearberry Cir 25-201
1841 Bearberry Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1085 sqft
Unit 25-201 Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished Rental - Central Tampa - Property Id: 313102 Beautiful property in North Tampa/Wesley Chapel area, just 5 min to the Tampa Premium Outlets, 20-min drive to USF/Moffitt & 40 min to Downtown.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
31138 Harthorn Ct.
31138 Harthorn Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1603 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 on Cul-de-sac - Spacious 3/2 in a Cul-de-sac with no backyard neighbors and it is fully fenced in the gated community of Wrencrest! Large living/dining room with vaulted ceilings. Entire interior home has just been freshly painted.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
29945 PLAYA DEL REY LANE
29945 Playa Del Rey Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1184 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW !Beautiful townhouse in desirable gated Meadow Point Community of Covina Key! This End unit Townhome has 2brm/1.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Northwood
27512 Breakers Dr
27512 Breakers Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,100
3050 sqft
Beautiful two story home available for rent within the well kept neighborhood of Northwood. The home is close to the Tampa Premium outlets and the Wiregrass mall along with other commercial facilities and venues.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
31141 SHAKER CIRCLE
31141 Shaker Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1722 sqft
This great 3 bedroom 2 bath villa with over 1700sf is located in Meadow Pointe 03. This home has conservation and pond view from master bedroom and living area. Lawn care included in rental price.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Saddlebrook Village West
27042 SILVERLEAF WAY
27042 Silverleaf Way, Wesley Chapel, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3498 sqft
A MUST SEE!! Completely renovated, 5 BEDROOM, 4 BATH, 3495 sqft, move in ready home. This property is located in the highly desirable Saddlebrook Village community.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
8356 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE
8356 Olive Brook Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2772 sqft
Don't miss out this Gorgeous 2 story, 4beds 3 bath and 2.5 garage plus loft and office, extra space for storage in highly anticipated NATIONS'S FIRST CRYSTAL LAGOON COMMUNITY. Granite counter tops in both kitchen and baths.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1881 HOVENWEEP ROAD
1881 Hovenweep Road, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1673 sqft
Just bring your personal items, this recently built SMART townhome is ready for move-in completely furnished 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths with a one car garage.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Country Walk
4632 Coachford Drive
4632 Coachford Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2061 sqft
Modern in every way, this four bedroom three bath home offers state of the art technology, energy efficient lighting and appliances, a contemporary open floor plan, a light and bright color palette of creams and grays and a spacious feel.
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
30653 Tremont Drive
30653 Tremont Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
1848 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,848 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 25
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
30846 White Bird Ave
30846 White Bird Avenue, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1711 sqft
Spectacular 4 bed/2 bath with Bonus loft in Country Walk! Spacious Conservation Lot! Upon entering the home, you will see stunning wood floors. The great room has a perfect pass through to the kitchen, ideal for entertaining.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Fairway Village
5339 SAND CRANE COURT
5339 Sand Crane Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1881 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME IN BEAUTIFUL RESORT SETTING WITH MANY AMENITIES. UPSCALE FURNISHINGS AND TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES. KING BED IN MASTER BEDROOM ALSO A KING BED IN GUEST BEDROOM. LARGE MASTER BATH WITH SHOWER NO TUBS.
1 of 24
Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
Seven Oaks
2947 WILLOWLEAF LANE
2947 Willowleaf Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1691 sqft
Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bathroom, 1 car garage, 2 story townhome in the beautiful, gated Seven Oaks Subdivision. A light and bright end unit. Includes a covered and screened lanai.
Similar Pages
Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel 3 BedroomsWesley Chapel Accessible ApartmentsWesley Chapel Apartments under $1,000Wesley Chapel Apartments under $1,100
Wesley Chapel Apartments with BalconyWesley Chapel Apartments with GarageWesley Chapel Apartments with GymWesley Chapel Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWesley Chapel Apartments with ParkingWesley Chapel Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL