Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

157 Apartments for rent in Wesley Chapel, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
48 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,151
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1405 sqft
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1409 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT CYPRESS POINTSetting new standards for luxury living, The Columns at Cypress Point combines the perfect location with first class service and amenities found only in the finest of apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
28 Units Available
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1327 sqft
Luxury amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers access to pool, tennis court, and pool table. Located close to Highway 56 and shopping and restaurants of Wesley Chapel.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated August 22 at 09:45pm
$
Seven Oaks
Contact for Availability
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Bay windows, crown molding, dual kitchen sinks and updated finishes shine at this luxury complex in sunny Wesley Chapel, FL. Garden tubs and wood-burning fireplaces are available in some units.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Bridgewater
1 Unit Available
6911 Sotra St
6911 Sotra Street, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1979 sqft
4 Bedroom / 2 Bath - Single family home located in Bridgewater of Pasco County! This home features a great floor plan with a formal living / dining room combo, open kitchen with center island overlooking family room, spacious master bedroom with

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eloian
1 Unit Available
30929 Eloian Dr
30929 Eloian Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
This beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom/2 bath + Bonus room home. Feels like you live in the country yet close to everything in Wesley Chapel/Zephyrhills with mature shade trees scattered throughout this massive yard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
29547 Benjamin Dr
29547 Benjamin Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
684 sqft
Beautiful Semi-furnished 2 bedroom/1 bath corner lot home. Furnished the home is $1,200, Unfurnished its $1,000. This wonderful home offers spacious bedrooms and a very bright living area. Updated kitchen with tons of cabinet space.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
28737 CROOKED STICK COURT
28737 Crooked Stick Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2471 sqft
This well maintained single family home is in The Arbors Village in Meadow Pointe I. House has a 3 CAR GARAGE with 4 LARGE BEDROOMS PLUS A DEN.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3289 Gentle Dell Ct.
3289 Gentle Dell Ct, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,120
2251 sqft
Newer 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, loft plus den townhome in Wesley Chapel - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, loft plus den townhome located in the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch. Home is located on a cul-de-sac flanked by ponds.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
4632 Coachford Drive
4632 Coachford Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2061 sqft
Modern in every way, this four bedroom three bath home offers state of the art technology, energy efficient lighting and appliances, a contemporary open floor plan, a light and bright color palette of creams and grays and a spacious feel.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
30809 PROUT COURT
30809 Prout Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1626 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1626 sq ft Villa located in the gated community of Whitlock at Meadow Pointe! Nestled on a cul-de-sac and backing up to conservation, you will enjoy the privacy and tranquility of the location.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1814 TALLULAH TERRACE
1814 Tallulah Terrace, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1900 sqft
Beautiful almost new 4/3/2 in highly desired Union Park~This is a CalAtlantic, Marco open floor-plan w/a 3 way split as it is a true 4 bedroom and 3 full baths! Ceramic tile throughout except bedrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
30653 Tremont Drive
30653 Tremont Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
1848 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,848 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Saddlebrook Village West
1 Unit Available
4634 MAPLETREE LOOP
4634 Mapletree Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3506 sqft
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 25

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
30846 White Bird Ave
30846 White Bird Avenue, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1711 sqft
Spectacular 4 bed/2 bath with Bonus loft in Country Walk! Spacious Conservation Lot! Upon entering the home, you will see stunning wood floors. The great room has a perfect pass through to the kitchen, ideal for entertaining.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1339 Fort Cobb Terrace
1339 Fort Cobb Terrace, Wesley Chapel, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
2466 sqft
4/3 Home in the Union Park Community - The stunning 2,466 sq. ft. two stories single family home showcases a gourmet kitchen with walk-in pantry, granite countertops, and a beautiful kitchen island.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Fairway Village
1 Unit Available
5339 SAND CRANE COURT
5339 Sand Crane Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1881 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME IN BEAUTIFUL RESORT SETTING WITH MANY AMENITIES. UPSCALE FURNISHINGS AND TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES. KING BED IN MASTER BEDROOM ALSO A KING BED IN GUEST BEDROOM. LARGE MASTER BATH WITH SHOWER NO TUBS.
Results within 1 mile of Wesley Chapel

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
20430 Berrywood Ln
20430 Berrywood Lane, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1088 sqft
Call Sue Wedig @ 813-712-8498 to see this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in the Hammocks. AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020. Built in 2012 by Lennar this is a very nice clean home. Both bedrooms upstairs with their own bath.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carpenters Run
1 Unit Available
1724 Weaver Drive
1724 Weaver Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1352 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
20136 Heron Crossing Drive
20136 Heron Crossing Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1568 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,568 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
19212 STONE HEDGE DRIVE
19212 Stone Hedge Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1443 sqft
Beautiful 3 BR/2.5 BA town home in the K-Bar Ranch community of Stone Creek. This home is newly painted with an open living space.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
20041 NOB OAK AVENUE
20041 Nob Oak Avenue, Pebble Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2314 sqft
One Level single home with open floor plan in Beautiful Gated Community of Live Oak Preserve. Inviting front porch leading to front door that opens to large living dining Great room area. Separate eating area next to kitchen and Florida room.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
7920 Hampton Lake Drive
7920 Hampton Lake Drive, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2576 sqft
Spectacular 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in the beautiful community of Grand Hampton. Meticulously maintained interior as well as exterior. This exterior design is stunning with it's front porches and grand columns.

1 of 13

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
1402 Avonwood Ct
1402 Avonwood Court, Land O' Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2500 sqft
4 BEDROM 2 BATHROOM HOME WITH A FENCED YARD ON A CUL-DE-SAC STREET. FORMAL LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBINATION WITH A SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM.
City Guide for Wesley Chapel, FL

Located in the shadow of Tampa Bay, Wesley Chapel, Florida offers all the big city amenities, including two major regional malls, yet it's also rural enough for horseback riding and hiking.

As part of the Tampa Bay area, Wesley Chapel has a lot going for it. With a population of 44,092 (2010 Census), it's got a sophisticated city center with two mega malls, The Shops at Wiregrass and The Grove. Yet, once you get outside the commercial district, you'll find a funky rural vibe in many of the neighborhoods. In fact, don't be surprised if you see locals on horseback in places like Palm Cove, a neighborhood that's within walking distance of city amenities. With its beautiful parks and nature preserves, Wesley Chapel may seem like a great place to relax (and it is), but it's also a thriving little metropolis that's right in the shadow of big city Tampa, which is just half an hour away. You'll find a thriving business community chock-full of nationally-known realtors (hey, it's Florida), banks, retailers and service providers, but there's still an underlying casual vibe that's incredibly rewarding if you're used to a bustling big city environment. It's a place where you can have a rich full life, with time to breathe along the way. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Wesley Chapel, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wesley Chapel renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

