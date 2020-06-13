157 Apartments for rent in Wesley Chapel, FL with balcony

Located in the shadow of Tampa Bay, Wesley Chapel, Florida offers all the big city amenities, including two major regional malls, yet it's also rural enough for horseback riding and hiking.

As part of the Tampa Bay area, Wesley Chapel has a lot going for it. With a population of 44,092 (2010 Census), it's got a sophisticated city center with two mega malls, The Shops at Wiregrass and The Grove. Yet, once you get outside the commercial district, you'll find a funky rural vibe in many of the neighborhoods. In fact, don't be surprised if you see locals on horseback in places like Palm Cove, a neighborhood that's within walking distance of city amenities. With its beautiful parks and nature preserves, Wesley Chapel may seem like a great place to relax (and it is), but it's also a thriving little metropolis that's right in the shadow of big city Tampa, which is just half an hour away. You'll find a thriving business community chock-full of nationally-known realtors (hey, it's Florida), banks, retailers and service providers, but there's still an underlying casual vibe that's incredibly rewarding if you're used to a bustling big city environment. It's a place where you can have a rich full life, with time to breathe along the way. See more