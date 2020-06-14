105 Apartments for rent in Wesley Chapel, FL with gym

Apartment List
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
7 Units Available
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1409 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT CYPRESS POINTSetting new standards for luxury living, The Columns at Cypress Point combines the perfect location with first class service and amenities found only in the finest of apartment homes.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
171 Units Available
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard, Wesley Chapel, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1139 sqft
Enjoy Wesley Chapel living at Parc at Wesley Chapel. You'll find this community on Post Oak Blvd in Wesley Chapel. Let the professional leasing staff show you everything this community has in store.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
47 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1405 sqft
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
28 Units Available
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1327 sqft
Luxury amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers access to pool, tennis court, and pool table. Located close to Highway 56 and shopping and restaurants of Wesley Chapel.
Last updated August 22 at 09:45pm
$
Seven Oaks
Contact for Availability
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Bay windows, crown molding, dual kitchen sinks and updated finishes shine at this luxury complex in sunny Wesley Chapel, FL. Garden tubs and wood-burning fireplaces are available in some units.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Palm Cove
1 Unit Available
7646 Armonk Ln
7646 Armonk Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Please call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498 for qualifications and showing instructions. HOME AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN AUGUST 2020. This home is in the highly sought after community of Palm Cove in Wesley Chapel.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
31225 Shaker Cir
31225 Shaker Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1703 sqft
Call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498. AVAILABLE JUNE 2020. This very nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom villa includes a separate Den/office and separate dining area with a 2 car attached garage.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
28737 CROOKED STICK COURT
28737 Crooked Stick Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2471 sqft
This well maintained single family home is in The Arbors Village in Meadow Pointe I. House has a 3 CAR GARAGE with 4 LARGE BEDROOMS PLUS A DEN.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
1135 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE
1135 Sleepy Oak Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1581 sqft
Beautiful spacious townhome with 2 master bedrooms - wall to wall closet. An office on the second floor. Open floor plan concept, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Washer & Dryer included in rent.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
3105 HILLIARD DRIVE
3105 Hilliard Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2716 sqft
2019 Newly Construction!!! Great school!! Paved driveway!! Conservation view!! Resort Clubhouse!! Stainless steel Appliances !! Granit countertop!! GORGEOUS 4 beds + 3bath/3car garage offers 2724 Sqft, upgrade beautiful single-story home!!

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1881 HOVENWEEP ROAD
1881 Hovenweep Road, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1673 sqft
Just bring your personal items, this recently built SMART townhome is ready for move-in completely furnished 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths with a one car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
4632 Coachford Drive
4632 Coachford Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2061 sqft
Modern in every way, this four bedroom three bath home offers state of the art technology, energy efficient lighting and appliances, a contemporary open floor plan, a light and bright color palette of creams and grays and a spacious feel.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
31209 GOSSAMER WAY
31209 Gossamer Way, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1178 sqft
Well kept 2 bed / 2.5 bath townhome located within a Meadow Pointe gated community. The kitchen boasts a large pantry, granite counter tops, ceramic tile floors, 42 inch cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Seven Oaks
1 Unit Available
2945 WILLOWLEAF LANE
2945 Willowleaf Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1691 sqft
Beautiful 3/2.5 Townhome with Loft in desirable gated community of Silverleaf in Seven Oaks. Corner unit, screened lanai. Great schools, walking distance to Advent Health Hospital and Wiregrass Mall. Highly rated schools.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Seven Oaks
1 Unit Available
26809 STILLBROOK DRIVE
26809 Stillbrook Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2260 sqft
Two story home in Seven Oaks! Wonderful open floor plan with kitchen open to the family room. Separate formal living or dining room, huge family room, sliding glass doors leading to the back yard.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
30809 PROUT COURT
30809 Prout Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1626 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1626 sq ft Villa located in the gated community of Whitlock at Meadow Pointe! Nestled on a cul-de-sac and backing up to conservation, you will enjoy the privacy and tranquility of the location.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1814 TALLULAH TERRACE
1814 Tallulah Terrace, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1900 sqft
Beautiful almost new 4/3/2 in highly desired Union Park~This is a CalAtlantic, Marco open floor-plan w/a 3 way split as it is a true 4 bedroom and 3 full baths! Ceramic tile throughout except bedrooms.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1789 HOVENWEEP ROAD
1789 Hovenweep Road, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1673 sqft
Great townhome for rent in Union Park Community. Washer, Dryer and HIGH SPEED INTERNET are included with the rent. The home has one car garage and two-car driveway so you could use the garage for storage.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1853 HOVENWEEP ROAD
1853 Hovenweep Road, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1673 sqft
New Construction. This two story, all concrete block constructed townhome has an open concept downstairs that includes a large open kitchen, a powder room, and a large family room that overlooks a covered lanai.

Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
Seven Oaks
1 Unit Available
2947 WILLOWLEAF LANE
2947 Willowleaf Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1691 sqft
Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bathroom, 1 car garage, 2 story townhome in the beautiful, gated Seven Oaks Subdivision. A light and bright end unit. Includes a covered and screened lanai.
Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
20179 UMBRIA HILL DRIVE
20179 Umbria Hill Drive, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2298 sqft
Gated community!!! Newly construction!!! Built-in end of 2018!! Tiled roof!! Brick paved patio and driveway!! Stainless steel Appliances !! Granit countertop!! ESPLANADE OF TAMPA offers resort-style amenities!! Screen patio!! GORGEOUS 3 beds +

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
20430 Berrywood Ln
20430 Berrywood Lane, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1088 sqft
Call Sue Wedig @ 813-712-8498 to see this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in the Hammocks. AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020. Built in 2012 by Lennar this is a very nice clean home. Both bedrooms upstairs with their own bath.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
8111 Savannah Point Ct
8111 Savannah Point Drive, Tampa, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3464 sqft
Call Sue wedig at 813-712-8498 to set up appointment then say WOW!! when you walk in this 5BR, 4BA luxury home in Grand Hampton. Ready to move in this home has 3464sf and is an Energy Certified home.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4925 Woodmere Rd
4925 Woodmere Road, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2366 sqft
POOL HOME! Pet friendly with fully fenced backyard. Neutral colors. Two story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage house with pool in great, recreational community! Formal living/dining combo with easy access to kitchen.
City Guide for Wesley Chapel, FL

Located in the shadow of Tampa Bay, Wesley Chapel, Florida offers all the big city amenities, including two major regional malls, yet it's also rural enough for horseback riding and hiking.

As part of the Tampa Bay area, Wesley Chapel has a lot going for it. With a population of 44,092 (2010 Census), it's got a sophisticated city center with two mega malls, The Shops at Wiregrass and The Grove. Yet, once you get outside the commercial district, you'll find a funky rural vibe in many of the neighborhoods. In fact, don't be surprised if you see locals on horseback in places like Palm Cove, a neighborhood that's within walking distance of city amenities. With its beautiful parks and nature preserves, Wesley Chapel may seem like a great place to relax (and it is), but it's also a thriving little metropolis that's right in the shadow of big city Tampa, which is just half an hour away. You'll find a thriving business community chock-full of nationally-known realtors (hey, it's Florida), banks, retailers and service providers, but there's still an underlying casual vibe that's incredibly rewarding if you're used to a bustling big city environment. It's a place where you can have a rich full life, with time to breathe along the way. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Wesley Chapel, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Wesley Chapel renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

